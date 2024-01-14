Dancing On Ice 2024 star Greg Rutherford in profile – ‘Postponed’ wedding, £4m net worth and ‘tough’ Strictly stint

The Dancing On Ice 2024 line-up of contestants includes long jump legend Greg Rutherford.

Olympian Greg, 37, will forever be remembered for his gold medal heroics during London 2012. His career highlight win came on that tournament’s Super Saturday, the zenith of the host nation’s achievements that year which saw Great Britain claims six golds on the day.

But the Milton Keynes-born star athlete also bagged gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, 2014 and 2016 European Athletics Championships, and 2015 World Athletics Championships.

During the 2016 Summer Olympics, Greg brought home bronze – his final major medal. Greg was dogged by ankle injuries after that, and he retired in 2018.

Greg Rutherford is a British Olympic legend – and he’s tipped to do well on Dancing On Ice 2024 (Credit: YouTube)

However, despite retiring from the sport that made his name, Greg has continued to feature in several light entertainment shows.

And now, alongside pro skater Vanessa James, Greg finds himself tipped to thrive on the rink for Dancing On Ice. Indeed, one oddsmaker reckons Greg could be the second favourite to win, priced at 4/1.

Here’s what you need to know about Dancing On Ice celeb Greg Rutherford, as ED! provides answers to the questions most frequently Googled about him.

Dancing On Ice 2024: Greg Rutherford profile

Wasn’t there talk about Greg Rutherford making a sporting comeback?

Greg’s name was previously linked to possibly joining Britain’s bobsleigh team for the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, any hopes Greg may have had to do so were reportedly ended after he is said to have suffered a shoulder injury.

But it seems this reported disappointment for Greg may have opened the door for him to participate in DOI 2024.

A DOI insider is said to have told The Sun last September as casting was being speculated about: “Greg was gutted after his Olympic dreams were derailed. But it basically freed up his calendar so when the Dancing On Ice offer came along, he decided to chat with bosses.

Greg Rutherford ‘will be laser-focussed on going all the way’ (Credit: YouTube)

“As an athlete, he loves having something to focus on and a project to train for. So this will give him something to channel his competitive spirit into.”

Additionally, the source was said to have rated former Strictly Come Dancing star Greg’s chances of success on the ice rink.

They are said to have continued: “Ice skating is arguably more athletic than ballroom dancing, so Greg should really come into his own on the show. He’ll put the hours into training and be laser-focussed on going all the way.”

When did Greg Rutherford do Strictly Come Dancing?

Greg partnered up with Natalie Lowe for the challenge of Strictly in 2016. That series also included the celebrity likes of Ed Balls and Louise Redknapp, and was won by Ore Oduba.

Greg and Natalie made it to week nine, but lost out in the dance off during the Blackpool show. They made it further in the BBC One dance show competition than couples that included celebs such as Naga Munchetty, Laura Whitmore, and Daisy Lowe.

He reflected on his elimination: “It’s horrible, it’s something that completely engulfs your life and every aspect, I mean I am training 10 to 12 hours a day, I have been putting all my heart and soul into it. I would like to think I was getting better and improving, but obviously not.

“It’s a very, very tough year this year, there are some exceptional dancers and I knew I was never as good as those guys, but I was going to try as hard as I possibly could to get as close as I could. Sadly for me it’s finished now. I’m gutted.”

Greg Rutherford and Susie Verrill share three children together (Credit: YouTube)

Did Greg Rutherford win Celebrity MasterChef?

Other telly appearances from Greg over the years have included The Great Sport Relief Bake Off, and Celebrity MasterChef. Greg won the 2019 series, demonstrating his culinary superiority over the likes of Joey Essex, Judge Jules, Oti Mabuse, and Adam Woodyatt.

The same year he also took part in BBC Two’s Pilgrimage, following an ancient route to Rome with other celebs. He revealed he had been brought up with faith, but considered himself non-religious.

Is Greg Rutherford still a Jehovah Witness?

He said around the time Pilgrimage aired on TV he was not “affiliated” to any religion.

Greg shared: “I was brought up in a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses and that’s been fairly well documented in the press. I’m not practising now, however.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susie (@susiejverrill)

Is Greg Rutherford married? Who is his wife, or partner?

Greg and his partner Susie Verrill shared two sons – Milo and Rex – and a daughter – Daphne – together. Social media influencer Susie and Greg are believed to have been a couple since 2012. They reportedly postponed their nuptials in May 2023 due to “the loss of someone so close and important”.

Greg Rutherford health scare

Last year, Greg suffered a health scare as his partner Susie rushed him to hospital. She explained that Greg was “screaming” and “clawing at his skin”.

She explained on Instagram at the time: “He ran to our car and while I rang 999 again to say I’d have to take him, we had to run every red light and I had to focus on not crashing while he screamed and tried to grab the wheel…

“He was delirious and I looked like I was kidnapping him. I was on the phone to the 999 call handler and the poor girl just kept saying, ‘OK, yeah he doesn’t sound good, please be safe but hurry.'”

She added: “They pumped him full of steroids and antihistamines and it seemed to work pretty much immediately.

“My question is – we did nothing differently yesterday in terms of eating/drinking but the only snack [Greg] ate was nuts – could he have just developed an allergy do we think? Have any of you had this?

“Hospital recommended we get him tested but said it could have also been viral.”

What is Greg Rutherford’s net worth?

According to a tabloid report from 2019, Greg may have a net worth of £3.7 million. However, more recent but unsubstantiated claims from idolnetworth.com sees that site make out Greg may be worth $5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Read more: Holly Willoughby ’emotional’ as she returns to spotlight in Dancing On Ice first look amid frosty reception from viewers

Dancing On Ice 2024 begins on Sunday January 14 from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.