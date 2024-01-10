Dancing On Ice trend set to be broken as Amber Davies named as favourite to win?

Strictly’s finished, Christmas is behind us and that can only mean one thing – it’s almost time for ITV favourite Dancing On Ice to return to our screens for its 2024 series!

The celeb ice-dancing competition will kick off with its launch show this coming Sunday (January 14) and personally, we can’t wait.

In case you missed it (or just need reminding!) the line-up this year is made up of: Olympian Greg Rutherford, S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, skiing icon Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards, boxer Ricky Hatton, Corrie’s Ryan Thomas and Claire Sweeney, DJ Adele Roberts, comedian Lou Saunders, Love Island star Amber Davies, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, Emmerdale‘s Roxy Shahidi.

Some big names this year, but who will come out on top? Here’s what the bookies reckon…

Dancing On Ice favourite to win revealed

Since the show’s revival in 2018, only male celebs have lifted the Dancing On Ice trophy. However, if BoyleSports‘ odds are anything to go by, 2024 could finally see an end to this ‘curse’!

According to the betting company, it’s Love Island‘s Amber Davies who is the one to beat, with the best odds at 3/1.

Amber Davies is the favourite to win Dancing On Ice 2024 (Credit: ITV)

However, hot on Amber’s heels (or should we say skates?) is Miles Nazaire of Made In Chelsea, the two of them being this year’s youngest contestants.

Sportspeople often do well on the show, so it’s perhaps not surprising that Greg Rutherford is also up there at 4/1. However the same is apparently not being said for Ricky Hatton, who is the outsider at 40/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Ricky Hatton is on the ropes already according to the odds, but Love Island’s Amber is the darling of punters so far and they clearly think she’ll win hearts on the ice.”

Don’t forget to watch Dancing On Ice at 6.30pm this Sunday January 14 on ITV1 and ITVX.

