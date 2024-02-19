Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies left in tears: ‘Jayne and Chris just ruined her night’

Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies had an emotional night on the ice last night (February 18) as she was left in tears following the Ice Panel’s critique of her performance – and then she found herself in the skate-off.

Last night’s Dancing On Ice saw the stars perform a routine to a song that had a special meaning to them.

Former Love Island star Amber skated to the Spice Girls hit Mama, in tribute to her adoring mum, who watched on from the audience.

But while her mum looked immensely proud of her daughter’s performance, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean weren’t that impressed.

Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies given tough critique

Amber, who has previously topped the leaderboard, didn’t get the scores she was hoping for.

She received 8.5, 8.5, 8 and 8 from the judges, giving her a total of 33 points. Talking after the scoring, a tearful Amber admitted: “I feel like I just wanted to do so well for her and it just got the better of me a little bit. I’m just so thankful I got to do that for her!”

Host Holly Willoughby pointed out her mum had been so proud watching in the audience, adding of the routine: “It was beautiful!”

Jayne told her: “Now, at this stage of the competition, we do need more skating.” Chris added: “This was a little bit more exposing of your abilities sometimes.” He then mentioned three instances where Amber could improve and added: “These are the things we’re all saying to you now, encouraging you to do all these things to say in the competition.”

Viewers react

Dancing On Ice fans watching at home were divided in their feedback. While many wanted Amber to skate more on her own, others also thought the scoring was on the low side.

One said: “Amber’s the strongest skater in this competition, that performance was worthy of 10s!!!!” “What’s their beef with Amber? I thought she did amazingly!! These judges are abysmal,” said another. A third then added: “Disappointing scores for Amber – thought she deserved more.”

“Anyone know why Amber was so upset tonight?” asked another. “Jayne and Chris just ruined her night,” another commented. “Oh c’mon Amber deserved better marks than that, Chris =and Jayne need their heads banging together,” another then commented.

Another added: “Amber dry your eyes you have done so much – just keep going.”

Amber in the skate-off

The Love Island star’s run of bad luck just kept on coming, though. At the end of the show she found herself in the skate-off against Ricky Norwood.

However, the judges unanimously voted to save Amber, sending EastEnders star Ricky home.

