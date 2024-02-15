Dancing on Ice set for huge shake-up as Torvill and Dean tipped to stand down at the end of 2024 series

Beloved ice skating professionals Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announced their shock retirement this week, leaving plenty of Dancing On Ice fans wondering if they’ll also be leaving our screens as the 2024 series draws to a close.

The pair rose to fame in the 1980s as Olympic gold medal-winning ice skaters. Since then, they have graced our screens as coaches and choreographers on the popular celebrity ice skating contest. They’ve been with the show since its inception in 2006.

But now the pair are hanging up their skates for good. And, with plans to wave goodbye in spring 2025, bookies are already predicting when the professionals will depart from the show. So wlp;hat does the future hold for Dancing On Ice?

Will Torvill and Dean leave Dancing On Ice after 2024 series?

The pair appear on our screens as ice panellists every year between January and March. However, this might be all about to change. According to Gambling.com’s TV expert, James Leyfield, it’s likely that the pair will twirl off the ice at the end of Dancing On Ice 2024.

He explained: “It is just 1/2 with the bookies that the pair decide to end their time as judges on the ITV show when the current 16th series comes to an end next month. It could be a fitting departure for the pair and give them some additional months in early 2025 to ensure their rehearsals are spot on for their upcoming run of shows.”

It is to be noted that Torvill and Dean’s farewell tour isn’t taking place until April 2025. This means that they have left the typical Dancing On Ice scheduling window open.

James continued: “It is 11/8 they call time on their Dancing On Ice journey at the end of next year’s series, while it’s 3/1 that happens after the 2026 series, and 8/1 they do so following the 2027 series or later.”

Ricky Norwood faces Sunday’s elimination

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be so much of a surprise if EastEnder’s Ricky Norwood made his ice skating departure.

“The former EastEnders actor is the 4/9 favourite with the bookies to be the next star eliminated from the show. Last Sunday, fellow soap star Roxy Shahidi and comedian Lou Sanders were sent home in a double elimination,” the statement added.

Amber Davies is a favourite to win

On the flip side, Love Island beauty Amber Davies has stolen hearts. Making bookies predict that she’s the least likely to go home on Sunday, hinting that she could be on the way to taking home the DOI crown.

According to the bookies: “Amber Davies and Miles Nazaire are the least likely to go home this Sunday, according to the bookies, after the pair both achieved mammoth 35.5-point scores last week.

“They finished joint-top of the leaderboard after scoring the most points of the series so far, and it marked the third leaderboard-topping performance in a row for Amber.”

“Punters have caught on after a string of impressive routines, and Amber is now into 9/4 favourite to win the series, from 6/1 joint-third favourite last week.”

