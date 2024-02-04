Dancing On Ice judges Torvill and Dean on ‘one-off’ kiss they shared: ‘We never talked about it afterwards’

Dancing On Ice judges Torvill and Dean rose to fame in the 80s as Olympic gold medal-winning ice skaters.

After retiring in 1998, the duo joined ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2006 and have maintained a close working relationship.

Despite knowing each other since childhood and remaining close, Jayne and Chris have never had a romantic relationship. However, that doesn’t mean they didn’t once consider it.

‘It was a one-off’

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2013, the two were asked about their relationship. Jayne revealed that they had a brief fling when she was 17 and Chris was 16.

In a separate interview for Radio Times, the pair confirmed they kissed while travelling on a bus together when teenagers.

“We did actually kiss once before we were a skating couple. It was a one-off. We never talked about it afterwards. We laugh about it now,” Jayne said.

Chris added: “We were 14-years-old, and teenagers in the most naive sense. We didn’t talk about it much after. The skating was everything and having a relationship just didn’t occur to us.”

Torvill and Dean didn’t want a relationship to impact their skating careers

In 2011, Jayne revealed that she and Chris didn’t take their friendship any further as they didn’t want a romantic relationship to put their skating careers at risk potentially.

“We decided very early on that if we had slept together we couldn’t have skated,” she said. “I remember somebody saying to me, ‘If you’re dating your skating partner and the relationship breaks down, you won’t have your skating partner.'”

Jayne married Phil Christensen, whom she has two adopted children with. After previously marrying dancer Isabelle Duchesnay and fellow skater Jill Trenary, Chris has been in a relationship with Karen Barber since 2011. He and Jill have two children.

Dancing On Ice returns Sunday (February 4) from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

