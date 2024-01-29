‘Sort your scoring out!’ Dancing On Ice fans attack the judges after last night’s show

Dancing On Ice 2024 fans were not happy with the judges during last night’s edition of the show (Sunday, January 28).

A number of fans took to Twitter to complain about the scoring – with many taking umbrage with the scoring of Lou Sanders and Claire Sweeney in particular.

Hannah was the second celeb eliminated (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Dancing On Ice 2024 last night?

Yesterday saw the second celebrity leave Dancing On Ice 2024. However, there wasn’t a skate-off. Instead, the judges’ scores were combined with the public votes. When combined, the lowest-ranked couple was eliminated.

Hannah Spearritt was the unfortunate celebrity to be eliminated last night.

She had picked up just 20.0 points from the judges for her performance to the tune of Let It Go from Frozen.

“I have [enjoyed it]. Everyone has been fantastic and to be partnered with Andy, it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you for the journey,” she said.

Viewers were gutted, with many complaining that the show had been “rushed”.

“I’ve never seen anything more rushed in all my life. After all that – the show still managed to end 3 mins early,” one grumbled.

“Think it’s a bit unfair how there was no skate-off this week but it’s back next week? And why was the show so rushed?” another asked.

Claire got scored 24.0 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 viewers fume over scoring

However, viewers were more annoyed with the scoring going on on the show.

Claire Sweeney and Lou Sanders’ scores were once again complained about – with many accusing Claire of being “overmarked” and Lou “undermarked”.

Claire scored 24.0 for her performance to the tune of Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. Lou, meanwhile, was scored 22.0 for her performance to Hold On from Bridesmaids.

“I’ve got nothing against Claire Sweeney, but why is she blatantly getting overmarked for, basically, being pulled/pushed around the ice. It’s genuinely baffling to me!” one fan fumed.

“Not being horrible to Claire but how the f*** did she get a 6.0!! She did p*** all !!!” another tweeted.

Lou got scored 22.0 (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam scoring

“OMFG … What it up with those scores. How did Claire get 6’s when her feet never touched the ice? Her partner looked like he was moving a sideboard on an icy winters day. How is she through and Hannah is out? Lou was robbed, yet again,” a third fan complained.

“Lou skated more than Clair yet scored less ??? What’s going on,” another moaned.

“Aw Lou and Brendyn were so cute!! I thought that was better than Claire to be honest she at least tried to dance alone! Not sure what the judges are seeing but to me it was 5.5,” a fifth said.

“Just about everybody is in agreement that Claire is getting ridiculously high scores. Sort it out eh?” another said.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 4 at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

