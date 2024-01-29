Dancing On Ice backlash for Vanessa Bauer amid ‘favouritism’ row: ‘She gets a good skater every year!’

Dancing On Ice stars Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer scored a huge 29 points for their skate to A Thousand Years during the show’s Movie Week special last night (January 28).

However, while they impressed the judges in the studio, coming second to Amber Davies, viewers at home had a lot to say about the partnership – in particular, how Vanessa always seems to be paired with “a good skater”.

In fact, some took to X to declare that they saw the pairing of Miles and Vanessa on Dancing On Ice 2024 as “favoritism” towards the pro.

Dancing On Ice 2024: Week 3 leaderboard

Amber Davies topped the leaderboard with 31 points after her Barbie-inspired routine. Miles and Vanessa were tied for joint second place with Adele Roberts. Greg Rutherford was in fourth with 28.5 points, with Eddie The Eagle Edwards next with 28 points.

However, some viewers at home spotted a bit of a trend when it comes to Vanessa’s partners on the skating show. They reckon she’s always paired with someone good. And they took to social media to vent as the high scores for their Twilight-inspired skate came in.

I’m so done with Vanessa to be honest…… just give her another final why not.

“Of course Miles gets the highest score of the series because his partner is Vanessa,” said one after the pair skated (before Amber Davies).

“Shocker,” sniped another, as Vanessa and Miles claimed their spot close to the top of the leaderboard. “Vanessa gets a good skater every year!!!” said another. “The Vanessa favouritism continues,” declared another.

“I’m so done with Vanessa to be honest…… just give her another final why not,” whinged another.

“Like are they not bored of seeing her do dances like that every year?” asked another. “I need someone to spill what sort of chokehold Vanessa has over this show. I speak for everyone when I say we don’t want to see her in her seventh final,” they added.

“And Vanessa gets another great partner this season!! Every single time – why oh why can’t she get the oldie who can’t skate to see how she gets on?” another asked.

Not everyone felt the same though, with many viewers lapping up the “romantic” routine. One said: “Omg that was the best breathtaking performance ever it had me in floods of tears.” Another added: “Such a breathtaking performance! I had tears in my eyes!”

Vanessa’s Dancing On Ice history

The pro skater moved to London in 2017 and joined Dancing On Ice in 2018. She was paired with Jake Quickenden in her first season, and the pair won.

Next year, Vanessa was paired with Wes Nelson, who was a runner-up. Next came Perri Kiely, who was also a runner-up. The following year Vanessa and Joe-Warren Plant were forced to withdraw from the competition after contracting Covid.

Vanessa was then paired with former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole. They were runners-up. Last year she also finished as runner-up when she was paired with Joey Essex.

So where will Vanessa end up this year? You’ll just have to tune in and see!

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

