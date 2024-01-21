Dancing On Ice 2024 profile Ricky Norwood: Why he was axed from EastEnders and whether he’d return

Former EastEnders favourite Ricky Norwood makes his Dancing On Ice 2024 skating bow this weekend.

The Fatboy star, 40, is not considered among the top contenders to win the series at this stage, rated a 33/1 shot with William Hill.

However, the London-born actor has one eye on making to the latter stages of the ITV skating contest, even if he isn’t favoured by the bookies.

Ricky recently told ITV: “I would love to get to the final and then whatever happens in the final will happen, whoever wins, whatever the case may be. To get to the final is definitely a goal of mine and something to achieve. Fingers crossed I get there and we can have some fun when we get there.”

Paired with pro skater Annette Dytrt, Ricky has also stipulated there are limits to what he’ll wear on the rink.

“The only thing that I’ve said is no fluorescent pink and no see-through,” he added. “I don’t think anybody needs to see my nipples on a Sunday evening!”

Further updates on Ricky’s nipples aside, here is his ED! profile with all the information about the Dancing On Ice hopeful you could possibly ever need.

Dancing On Ice 2024: Ricky Norwood profile

When did Ricky Norwood leave EastEnders?

Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubbs first popped up in Walford in spin-off show EastEnders: E20 in 2010. Ricky’s character later cameoed in Walford – and also went on to become a much-loved Albert Square regular. The role also brought Ricky a slew of awards. These included Most Popular Newcomer at the NTAs and Inside Soap Awards, as well as Inside Soap’s Funniest Male award in 2012.

Ricky struck up a memorable working relationship with ‘Enders legend June Brown as Dot Cotton, and enjoyed a range of comedic and serious storylines. However, after six years, Fatboy left Walford permanently, with his last appearance airing on Christmas Eve in 2015.

Poor Fatboy got caught in gangster-related crossfire, and died off-screen as he was crushed in a car boot. However, in August 2023, Ricky did make a cameo as Fatboy in a flashback episode concerning the return of Cindy Beale.

‘I went into deep depression’

Ricky later opened up about his soap departure, admitting: “I went into deep depression.”

He added: “I didn’t want to leave my house. When it came to the end of the contract, it was end of the contract. Normally I’d get a renewal.”

Nonetheless, Ricky was grateful for the opportunity to play Fatboy.

“I was only supposed to be there for three months, I was there just under six years,” he reflected.

Why was Ricky Norwood suspended from EastEnders?

In March 2014, reports claimed footage of Ricky during a Skype chat showed him allegedly smoking cannabis and performing a sex act. By the start of the April, it was decided he would be suspended from ‘Enders.

An EastEnders spokesperson said at the time: “Ricky Norwood has been suspended from the show for a period of two months with immediate effect. In addition, Ricky would like to apologise to EastEnders‘ viewers for any offence caused and for bringing the show into disrepute.”

Will Ricky Norwood ever return to EastEnders?

A character’s death in a soap isn’t necessarily the end of the road for that character. And it seems Ricky also believes ‘never say never’.

He recently told RadioTimes.com about a potential comeback for Fatboy: “The thing with EastEnders is that anything can happen.”

Ricky went on: “I’ve got a lot of love for EastEnders, I’ve got a lot of friends and family that are still there. I call them family because you share a lot there. You really build a strong bond with the people that you work with.”

He reflected: “Whether you die onscreen or offscreen, there have been returns. So if they ever needed Fatboy back in the Square, all they’ve got to do is give me a call.”

When was Ricky Norwood in Strictly Come Dancing?

Ricky hasn’t participated in a full series of Strictly. But in 2013 he did score 33 points alongside Janette Manrara for their Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone in that year’s festive special.

Ricky Norwood on Celebrity Big Brother

Ricky took part in the July 2016 series of CBB – among his fellow housemates were Christopher Biggins and Samantha Fox. He won over viewers, and his fellow housemates praised him as a “gentleman”. Ultimately he finished the series in second place behind Stephen Bear.

Is Ricky Norwood single?

Ricky’s relationship status is unknown. He was previously linked with Sugababes singer Jade Ewen from 2009. But by September 2011, it was reported they had split.

At the time of their reported break up, the Sunday Mirror claimed Ricky and Jade had been close to announcing an engagement.

But while Ricky appears to keep his personal life that way on social media, he may have recently indicated he is married after all.

Speaking about how his family and friends have reacted to him taking part in DOI, he told ITV: “My mother-in-law has already set up the Sunday nights with her friends and they’re going to have a different cuisine every week. They’re going to sit down and watch the show with a bottle of wine.”

Ricky Norwood will debut on the Dancing On Ice 2024 rink in week 2’s show, on ITV1 and ITVX, on Sunday January 21 at 6.30pm.

