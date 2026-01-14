Inside the explosive famous family feuds ripping Celebville apart: From the Braziers and the Ramsays to the Beckhams

Celebville is far from a picture of domestic bliss right now, with famous families including the Beckhams, the Ramsays and even the Osbournes caught up in very public family feuds.

So what sparked these rifts — and is there any hope of reconciliation on the horizon?

Famous family feuds – The Winwards

20-year-old Mia Winward is said to have fallen out with her famous parents two years ago, when she told them she was joining OnlyFans.

Mia’s parents are ex-Emmerdale star Sammy Winward and footballer David Dunn.

Speaking to The Sun in January 2025, Mia alleged: “I’m completely fully cut off and they want any sort of contact, which is really big shame because I thought I’d be the bigger person in the whole situation. I texted them I’m saying I was really sorry, I didn’t want anything bad to come of it, and it doesn’t mean I’m a bad person because I do OnlyFans.”

Today, however, Mia has announced her pregnancy, and she’s keen to reconcile with her parents. “I want them to want to be in my life as well as my child’s,” she said, adding that an end to the feud will only happen if all parties apologise for their behaviour.

The Beckhams

26-year-old Brooklyn Beckham’s fallout with his family is said to have kicked off when he married Nicola Peltz. They tied the knot in 2022 and, while the Beckham family did attend, they didn’t have much to do with the planning of it. And designer Victoria didn’t make her daughter-in-law’s dress.

October 2023 saw Brooklyn attend the launch of David’s Netflix documentary. But, since then, things have been frosty… to say the least.

Brooklyn didn’t attend David’s 50th birthday, hasn’t publicly congratulated him on his knighthood and didn’t invite any of his family to his vow renewal last year.

As for a reconciliation, it’s looking unlikely. Recently, it was reported that Brooklyn had blocked his entire family on social media. He’s also said to have sent a legal ‘cease and desist’ letter to his parents, urging them to stop tagging him in social media posts as it’s impacting his mental health.

Brooklyn does appear to be open to reuniting with his parent, though. But reportedly only on the condition that it happens privately, and not through social media.

Famous family feuds – The Ramsays

Adam Peaty’s feud with his family came to a very public head over Christmas. On December 28, he married Holly Ramsay, in front of sister Bethany Peaty, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, David and Victoria Beckham and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

Two very notable absentees were his parents – Caroline and Mark. His aunt and uncle were also said to be uninvited days before the nuptials.

Reports of a rift first surfaced after pictures of Holly’s hen weekend appeared on social media – and Caroline was nowhere to be seen. However, it’s thought that the feud kicked off while the couple were planning their engagement party.

Caroline claimed that wider family on the Peaty side weren’t invited. So she sent what she claimed was a carefully-worded message to Holly, telling her that family was as important to Caroline as it is to Holly, and asking her to reconsider the guest list. Adam, apparently, “didn’t take kindly” to Caroline sending the message.

Adam’s brother was also arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages to the swimmer while he was on his stag do. Caroline’s sister has also waded in. She declared that Holly and Adam have broken her “darling” sister.

Caroline Peaty has been open about her heartbreak. She has alleged: “He’s in Gordon’s clutches. I can’t help but feel like they are pulling him away from me. Their family is very insular.”

‘Two sides to every story’

Adam, too, has shared a statement. He said: “I am continuing to learn about myself and how I can be the man I want to be; a worthy partner, father, businessman, friend and athlete; even through these challenging times. Bethany, Holly, and I will get through this. We do not ask for sympathy.

“We just need people to be aware that there are always two sides to every story. To those of you who have reached out and shown kindness and understanding – thank you. It is deeply appreciated.”

The Braziers

Jeff Brazier’s war of words with ex-mother-in-law Jackiey Budden dates back decades. The pair haven’t seen eye-to-eye since Jade Goody died, leaving behind two young sons – Bobby, now 22, and Freddy, now 21.

Single dad Jeff raised his sons, largely limiting contact with Jackiey, who he deemed to be a bad influence on the boys. He is even said to have launched legal action to stop her from seeing her grandsons.

With Bobby staying on the straight and narrow, Freddy has gone off the rails a little. He said that Jackiey got him “hooked” on cannabis and went to live with his nan, cutting contact with Jeff and Bobby and prioritising his relationship with Jackiey.

“Jeff was never going to keep Freddy away from his Nanny for very long – they’ve always had a strong bond,” a source claimed.

News that Freddy was to become a father appeared to help heal their rift, though. And came after a social media post, showing Freddy back home with Jeff and the Braziers in July, delighting fans.

The Osbournes

Kelly and her sister Aimee Osbourne weren’t talking when their dad, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, died over the summer.

Aimee, the eldest of Sharon Ozzy’s three children together, lives a starkly different life than her family and famously moved out of home at 16 to avoid appearing on their reality TV show.

“Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life. So why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?” Aimee told The Independent in a rare 2015 interview.

At the time, she also alluded to issues with Kelly and her younger brother, Jack. “I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us. But there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No.”

During a 2021 appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kelly revealed that she and Aimee “don’t talk”. Explaining further, she said: “We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her.”

However, Kelly, Aimee, and brother Jack came together at Ozzy’s funeral, supporting their mother Sharon through her grief. Despite not always being close, they put any differences aside.

Here’s hoping Brooklyn, Adam and co follow suit…

