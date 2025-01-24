Sammy Winward’s OnlyFans star daughter reveals her famous parents have ‘totally cut her off’ after explosive row

The daughter of Sammy Winward and former footballer David Dunn, Mia Winward-Dunn, has claimed that her famous parents have “cut her off” after she pursued a career on OnlyFans.

While former Emmerdale star Sammy and David are no longer together, the pair reportedly aren’t happy about Mia’s adult content career, which she has revealed earns her more than £100k monthly. She now uses the name Mia Kate Rose.

Sammy Winward’s daughter ‘fully cut off’ by parents

Exclusively speaking to The Sun while in Mexico, Mia claimed she attempted to reconnect with her father. However, instead of making amends, he called her a derogatory term and hung up the phone.

“I’m completely fully cut off and they want any sort of contact, which is really big shame because I thought I’d be the bigger person in the whole situation. I text them I’m saying I was really sorry, I didn’t want anything bad to come of it, and it doesn’t mean I’m a bad person because I do OnlyFans,” she said.

Despite the tension with her parents, Mia insisted that she still “loves them to pieces”.

At the age of 16, Mia revealed that she moved to Manchester by herself. She has since lived an independent life and now resides in Mexico.

“It’s really just not okay to cut off a family member because they do OnlyFans and call them a [bleep] on the phone and then block you because, at the end of the day, I am their 19-year-old daughter that has gone out on their own.”

Mia declared the way her parents have treated her is “absolutely disgusting”.

‘I am the human being that came out of my mother’

Getting emotional, Mia explained that she believes it’s crazy for her parents to have “such anger towards me when I am in fact at the end of the day their daughter”.

She appreciates her parents might not “love what I do”, but states she is “the human being that came out of my mother”.

When asked whether she thinks her relationship with her parents will ever go back to “normal”, she said she’s “lost all hope now”.

Mia creates and makes money from her racy content while living in Mexico and has plans to invest in property in Tulum. She is also launching her own business where she will sell her underwear to admirers.

