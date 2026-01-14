Mia Winward, 20, reveals she’s pregnant as she sends plea to estranged mum Sammy: ‘She’d be an amazing grandma’

Mia Windward, the estranged daughter of Emmerdale icon Sammy Winward, has revealed she’s pregnant.

Mia – an OnlyFans model – claims she fell out with mum Sammy and dad, footballer David Dunn, when she announced she was joining the risqué subscription channel at the age of 18.

Now 20, Mia says that she is still estranged from her family, and they don’t know she’s expecting her first baby.

Mia Winward gave up OnlyFans when she found out she was pregnant (Credit: Splash News)

Mia Winward pregnant with first baby

Speaking to The Sun, Mia told how she hasn’t attempted to contact her famous parents and tell them her happy news yet as she wants to avoid stress during her pregnancy. “I am emotionally vulnerable while I’m pregnant and I really don’t want a big, stressful situation,” she said.

Mia also said that, now she’s pregnant, she can’t ever imagine falling out with her own child. She added that she stopped modelling on OnlyFans when she discovered she was pregnant, and lives with her unnamed boyfriend of a year in a remote house in the Lake District.

Reports claim that Sammy and Mia fell out over her career choice (Credit: Splash News)

Mia Winward on feud with parents Sammy and David Dunn

She said: “Don’t get me wrong, when I was younger I did have good parents. When I think about how I am, they made me who I was. But I made some decisions that they didn’t approve of.”

She also conceded that, looking back, because she was so young, maybe she “didn’t really understand why they were feeling like that, why they were judging my decisions”.

Mia claims she does still speak to one member of the family, who she hasn’t named. And she seems to be holding out hope for a reconciliation with her parents ahead of the birth of their grandchild.

‘Shopping for baby clothes with my mum would be lovely’

She said: “Shopping for baby clothes with my mum would be a lovely thing to do, but we’ve got a lot to work on. There’s a lot to forgive and that process hasn’t even started yet.”

Mia, who is more than halfway through her pregnancy, said she thinks Sammy would be “an amazing grandma”. Additionally, she said the soap star would be “an amazing addition to my child’s life”.

But it comes with a condition. Mia added there needs to be “a lot of forgiveness on both sides”. And, delivering her ultimatum. Mia said that while she is prepared to apologise, Sammy and David must also do the same.

“I want them to want to be in my life as well as my child’s,” she said.

Here’s hoping that as she prepares to become a mum herself, Mia can make things up with her own parents.

