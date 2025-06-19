Mia Winward, the OnlyFans creator daughter of Emmerdale star Sammy Winward, has claimed she was “emotionally neglected” by her mother.

Model Mia, 19, told The Sun earlier this year her parents – including former footballer dad David Dunn – have “cut her off” over her online glamour career. However, despite her famous folks’ reservations, Mia reckoned at the time she was pulling in over £100k a month thanks to her adult content.

Now Mia has opened up to the tabloid yet again – telling how she felt “lonely and controlled” during her childhood, alleging she sometimes only seeing her mum for ’10 minutes a day’ due to Sammy’s filming schedule.

Mia, who joined OnlyFans last year, sobbed to the newspaper: “I was raised by a 19-year-old soap star… I may have been spoiled materially, but I was definitely neglected emotionally.

“I often felt lonely, picked on and controlled – about what I wore, what I said in public and most of all unsupported.”

Mia also claimed to The Sun that a partner of Sammy’s also yelled at her when she was a toddler.

She went on: “At times her choices – like boyfriends – left me feeling scared and sometimes it felt like too much pressure was placed on my shoulders.”

Mia also indicated she believes her mum’s reported position on her daughter’s involvement with OnlyFans to be ‘hypocritical’.

That’s because, Mia argues, Sammy posed for lads mag shoots at the height of her soap fame.

You were younger than me when you stripped off and now you’ve completely blocked me out of your life.

Mia added: “I just think how, how can you not be accepting? You were younger than me when you stripped off and now you’ve completely blocked me out of your life.”

Bolton-born Mia, who now lives in Mexico, has also claimed her father slammed the phone down on her when she attempted to reconnect with him. She also suggests her latest attempt to contact her mum in recent days was unsuccessful. According to The Sun, Mia “feels she has reached the end of the line.”

However, she also insists she does not wish to profit through her familial connections, going by the name ‘Mia Kate Rose’ online instead of either of her parents’ surnames.

ED! has approached a representative for Sammy Winward for comment. Sammy’s representative declined to comment to The Sun.

