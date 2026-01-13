Adam Peaty’s ‘grieving’ mum handed yet another blow as she ‘sends mother-to-mother plea to Tana Ramsay’

Adam Peaty’s “heartbroken” mum has reportedly reached out to Tana Ramsay amid the feud between the Ramsays and Peatys.

Things kicked off for the families when it was revealed that Adam had banned his mum, Caroline, from attending his wedding day to Holly Ramsay.

Adam and Holly tied the knot at Bath Abbey on December 27. His sister Bethany was the only member of the Peaty family.

Since then, the families have made the headlines with ongoing reports of a family spat. And now, it’s been claimed that the Peaty family are “terrified” about patriarch Gordon Ramsay’s upcoming Netflix documentary – which is expected to include Holly and Adam’s wedding.

Adam Peaty’s mum handed blow amid family feud

Adam and Holly’s wedding has been surrounded by controversy after the swimmer uninvited his parents from the nuptials.

Their ceremony proved to be a star-studded one, with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and Strictly 2021 star Dan Walker in attendance.

However, some notable absences included Adam’s family, apart from his sister, Bethany, who was maid of honour.

And now, with Gordon Ramsay’s new Netflix documentary looming, it has been alleged that the Peaty family are “terrified” about what will be said amid the feud.

Peaty family ‘terrified they’ll be painted as difficult’

“They won’t be asked how they felt – their absence will be explained for them. They’re terrified they’ll be painted as difficult or unsupportive, when they were actually grieving,” a source told Closer.

They added: “[Adam’s mum] Caroline didn’t walk away lightly. She was heartbroken.”

What’s more, it’s also been claimed that Caroline has reached out to Holly’s mum Tana Ramsay.

“Caroline was looking for a mother-to-mother conversation. Instead, she came away doubting herself – like her feelings were being minimised or reframed as the problem,” the source added.

Adam’s mum Caroline ‘reaches out’ to Tana Ramsay

Nonetheless, a separate source previously praised Tana for her “kind and sweet nature” as they discussed the reason behind her not wading into the family rift.

“Tana is the kindest, sweetest and most down-to-earth woman you could wish to meet. She loves nothing more than being a mum. Parenting is her thing and she’s done her very best to bring her children up with morals, manners and tried to teach them to do the right thing,” a source told MailOnline earlier this month.

They also said: “Tana is the calming mother hen, the peacemaker. Falling out like this, to the extent that your mother isn’t at your own wedding, is just awful.”

