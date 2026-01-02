Holly Ramsay backlash as she wears five wedding dresses and Adam Peaty’s secret ‘angst’ revealed

Holly Ramsay has revealed the dress she wore to marry Adam Peaty, along with four others that she slipped into over the course of the three-day wedding celebrations.

Adam and Holly tied the knot at Bath Abbey on December 27. The wedding has been surrounded by controversy after the swimmer uninvited his parents from the nuptials. His sister Bethany was the only member of the Peaty family thought to have attended.

Instead, the first they’re getting to see of the wedding will be on the pages of a glossy magazine – something that has now sparked backlash among those following the fallout from the wedding.

Holly’s first dress was covered in a cape to protect her magazine deal (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Ramsay wore five wedding dresses

After the nuptials were featured in Vogue, it’s been revealed that Holly wore five dresses over the space of her three-day wedding, including a trio of dresses on the day of the wedding itself.

The night before the wedding, the couple welcomed their guests at their “welcome evening”. For the occasion, Holly wore a white Victoria Beckham backless slip dress with a feather cape, a Chanel shell bag and Tiffany & Co diamonds.

After scouring London’s bridal boutiques with mum Tana and little brother Jesse, two, Holly found her wedding dress. It was covered by a white cape as she made her way into Bath Abbey, so as to protect her magazine deal.

She opted for a lace dress custom made by Elie Saab. Holly shared how she was inspired by Grace Kelly and the Princess of Wales’ gowns. “I knew I wanted to wear something very traditional and quite modest, with lace. I’ve always loved Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton’s gowns: that beautiful high neckline, super feminine. It made me feel very princess-like.”

‘It fit me perfectly’

She also wore mum Tana’s wedding dress, and told how it fitted like a glove and didn’t need any alterations. Tana wore the dress to marry Gordon back in 1996. Holly said: “It’s beautiful: silk with a V-neckline and pearls all the way around. I tried it on and it fit me perfectly – it didn’t need any altering.”

Next up was her party dress – also Elie Saab. She described the dress as “short and fun” and perfect for their late-night celebrations at Georgian pile Kin House. She wore the strapless embellished mini dress with a feather cape and matching heels.

Not done there, the next day the newlyweds hosted an “intimate brunch for the bridal and groom’s parties”. Holly wore an entirely backless white dress by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress with “incredible” feather shoulders.

Father of the bride Gordon Ramsay has welcomed Adam into the family (Credit: Splash News)

‘All so fake’

However, the newlywed was warned by some fans not to look at the Instagram comments underneath Vogue’s post.

“What a circus,” said one. “This isn’t Vogue worthy,” said another. “Princess Holly,” another added. “How many dresses?!” a fourth commented.

“After all that hype off the two very spoilt little brats, the dresses!!!!” another slammed. “All so fake. Anything for a pound note,” said another.

Adam now faces a ‘lifetime of difficult decisions’ (Credit: Splash News)

Adam Peaty’s hidden ‘angst’ following Holly Ramsay wedding

Meanwhile, groom Adam Peaty is also facing his own secret “angst”, according to one expert.

After he changed his name to Adam Ramsay Peaty on social media, body language and relationship expert Judi James told The Mirror he now faces potentially a lifetime of “difficult decisions”.

“A fall-out with family means murky, heartbreakingly complex calls about everything from sending birthday cards to making visits during illness or crisis. Every decision will have deep significance to both sides and each one of them will be painful to make.

“Adam’s name change seems to have been one of them and it has probably cost him a lot of angst to get right. Of course it’s possible and even likely that his blending of the two names was merely done in his capacity as a modern man who makes no assumptions about his wife automatically taking his name.

“But so much depends on optics and perception during any family crisis. And, by adding his wife’s name, not in the more usual double-barrel, and putting it first, it could easily be seen to be symbolic of moving his own family name further away. It seems to signal that he is now a Ramsay as much as a Peaty.”

