Inside this year’s most shocking celebrity splits – from Cat and Patrick, to Zara and Sam, and Tasha and Andrew

The course of true love never did run smooth – and that applies to celebrity wives and husbands with their seemingly perfect lives (before their sad splits) as much as it does to everyone else.

With Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announcing their separation this week, ED! remembers the famous relationships that appear to have enjoyed their last ever anniversary.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley married nearly 13 years ago (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebrity splits 2025: Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty

Amid signs their relationship may have had cracks, Cat and Pat are no more. They said in a joint statement a few days ago: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved. We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

However, it has subsequently been claimed This Morning star Cat and telly host Patrick may have been ‘living separate lives for nearly a year’ before their announcement.

An insider reportedly told MailOnline: “It is such sad news. They were so happy after they moved back to London, and would talk about their grand plans to renovate the house for the family. But sadly, as so often happens with relationships, work got in the way. And it put a huge strain on the marriage.”

Reality TV love’s young dream ended at the start of 2025 (Credit: Cover Images)

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson

The first celeb split of 2025, being reported about on January 1, Zara and Sam were said to have spent Christmas and New Year apart. They had been together for five years and there was previously speculation he may pop the question.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple alleged: “Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It’s been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways. They still care and have a lot of love for each other.

“But after a tough year of working hard at their romance, they have split. They will be focusing on their individual careers going forward into 2025.

“There has been no scandal or fallout between them, it’s just the result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects.”

Since then, aside from their own projects, Zara has found time to reportedly start seeing One Direction’s Louis Tomlison. That is said to have had Sam feeling emotional at points. Sam, meanwhile, has been linked with going on dates with different influencers.

Fallout from Andrew and Tasha’s break-up has continued for months (Credit: Cover Images)

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Tasha and Andrew found fame – and each other – on Love Island in 2022. She’s since enjoyed a stint on Strictly Come Dancing – but did the curse strike again?

The reality telly pair split in January – and the break up period hasn’t been the easiest. She’s had to defend herself against accusations of ‘cheating’ from fans, and also cryptically added at one point: “There were many things behind closed doors.”

However, the fallout has continued in the following months, playing out in newspapers and on social media accounts, rather than ‘behind closed doors’. And it has even reached a stage, six months on from their break-up, where Tasha and Andrew have put out a bizarre joint statement calling for calm from haters.

Thankfully, Tasha and Andrew areseemingly dedicated to ensure the best life for their dog Luna. Tasha told social media users: “We both love her and we are going to make it work.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘shifted their relationship’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebrity splits 2025: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

With speculation in June that pop singer Katy Perry and film actor Orlando may have ended things after nearly a decade, confirmation came they had called in quits in earlier July.

A source had told Us Weekly: “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable.” They added: “Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

MailOnline later followed up with an update that representatives for the pair had confirmed a fundamental change in their dynamic.

It was reported: “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The former couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, but never married. They became parents to daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

Richard Hammond and wife Mindy were a couple for 28 years (Credit: Cover Images)

Richard Hammond and Mindy Hammond

The news that former Top Gear contributor Richard and his wife Mindy had called it quits after 28 years together was shared back in January.

The ex couple, who got wed in 2002, share daughters Isabella and Willow together.

A statement shared on X read: “A little update from us. This Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.

“Our marriage is coming to end, but we’ve had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other’s lives and are proud of the family we created.

“We won’t be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy.”

However, The Sun also reported Richard had attempted to maintain the relationship.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Richard is very upset about all this. It seems he has tried hard to rekindle the relationship but to no avail. There is no speculation that any third party is involved.”

