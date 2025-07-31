Cat Deeley’s husband Patrick ‘didn’t feel equal in marriage’ as he reveals ‘rough patches’ before split

Patrick Kielty ‘didn’t feel like an equal partner’ in his marriage to Cat Deeley, it has been reported.

This Morning star Cat, 48, and telly host Patrick, 54, confirmed their split on Tuesday (July 29) after nearly 13 years of marriage. They said in a joint statement: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved. We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

However, amid signs there may have been cracks in their marriage, it has now emerged Patrick may have previously indicated he felt the relationship was not on an equal footing.

TV faves Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley got wed in 2012 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I genuinely thought I was in a 50/50 partnership’

Back in July 2023, Patrick appeared on The Mid-Point podcast for a chat with Gabby Logan – and Patrick’s family life was just one of the subjects that came up in conversation.

At one point, Patrick reportedly mused on how he had believed he was in a 50/50 partnership for “a long time”. However, he is sad to have added, he came to realise he was just a “junior shareholder”.

Asked about how he and Cat made big decisions regarding their family together, Patrick replied: “For a long time I genuinely thought I was in a 50/50 partnership.”

He laughed: “Then you realise you’re actually a junior shareholder in a 50/50 partnership.

“You go: ‘I thought we were 50/50? Why do you seem to have more shares?’ I think with big decisions you kind of have to float stuff and see how that’s going to go. You know, drop that into conversation.”

Patrick Kielty admitted ‘priorities change’ in a marriage (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Cat was the one with a successful career out there’

Cat and Patrick share two young sons together – James, seven, and Milo, nine. The entire family moved back to London from Los Angeles as Cat took on her ITV daytime telly co-hosting role.

However, it seems Patrick reckons he may not have wielded as much influence over the move as Cat.

He’s reported to have said: “What was weird about it was it was Cat who more wanted to do that. It was more so her decision.”

Patrick added: “I think being a new mum and not having the family around and not having the network of cousins and brothers, and so I think, for me, London is not home. It will never really be home for me.

He went on: “I also think because Cat was the one with a successful career out there. She was the one who chose to leave that at the right time. And that’s a decision that she made and only she can make.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Kielty (@patrickielty)

‘The rough and the smooth’

Patrick also noted he and Cat were happy as a couple. However, he also admitted that marriage is a “journey” rather than a destination.

He said: “Look, you know – 10 years into marriage, it is something you work at. It’s that idea that what attracts you is not going to keep you together.

10 years into marriage, it is something you work at.

“It’s that idea of how you work together whenever the rough and the smooth and all those things. It is a journey. You put those kids into the mix and suddenly those priorities change, and all of those things.

“I think anybody who feels they can put their feet up and go: ‘Yeah, that’s marriage cracked,’ you’re kind of going: ‘Really?!'”

ED! has approached a representative for Patrick Kielty for comment.

Read more: Cat Deeley’s ‘emotionally distant’ marriage split statement explained – ‘lack of affection’; ‘split is final’; ‘prioritising career’

So what do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.