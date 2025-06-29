Zara McDermott has seemingly got her boyfriend Louis Tomlinson‘s family’s seal of approval as she cuddled up to his sister at Glastonbury.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 28, began dating One Direction singer Louis earlier this year following her split from Sam Thompson.

Now, it seems their relationship is getting stronger by the day as she enjoyed some time with his family.

Zara McDermott spent time with Louis’ sister at Glastonbury (Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Zara McDermott cuddles up to Louis Tomlinson’s sister at Glastonbury

Louis’ sister Lottie shared a series of photos from Glastonbury festival. In one picture, she’s seen smiling alongside Zara as they pose in front of a stage.

In another snap, Louis, 33, is seen wrapping his arms around Lottie, who is engaged to Lewis Burton, as they smile for the camera.

She captioned the post: “Day 1.”

Fans loved seeing Zara and Lottie together as one person gushed: “YOU HAVE SUCH A POWERFUL DUO WITH ZARA, OH MY GOD.”

Another wrote: “YOU, LEWIS AND LOUIS PLUS YOU AND ZARA OMG YOU GUYS ARE SO ICONIC.”

A third said: “I’m loving the Lottie & Lewis x Louis & Zara couple.”

Louis and Zara were first rumoured to be seeing each other in March.

It came shortly after Zara’s split from reality star Sam following a five-year romance.

After Louis and Zara’s relationship was confirmed, they have faced much backlash.

Lottie recently spoke about Zara, gushing that she’s “really happy” for her brother.

Speaking to OK!, Lottie said: “Yeah, she is amazing and they are really happy. I’m really happy for him.”

Sam and Zara split earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Is Sam Thompson dating anyone?

According to reports, it was said that Sam had moved on with Love Island star Samie Elishi.

However, after just two months of dating, they have reportedly gone their separate ways.

A source told The Sun: “It was a mutual thing and there is no bad blood between them. They both just have really busy schedules, particularly Sam who has been non-stop recently, and it was really hard to make it work. They’re still good mates.

“It’s a shame but sometimes things just don’t work out.”

