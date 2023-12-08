12 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Fred Sirieix to Bobby Brazier and Katya Jones

These celebs haven’t had the easiest seven days since we were all here this time last week.

Hold them in your thoughts and prayers.

Jeff Brazier’s ears may have been burning recently (Credit: BBC)

Jeff Brazier

Bobby Brazier’s Strictly success means Jeff Brazier, a fave of ED! readers, has been around more recently, too.

However, it has also meant attention has been paid to Bobby’s nan – Jade Goody’s mum – Jackiey Budden again. Pity poor Jeff for having to put up with this kind of goings on.

Was Danielle Harold guilty of being a ‘Mean Girl’? (Credit: ITV)

Danielle Harold

She was the fifth contestant to be voted out of the camp. But Danielle Harold might be more put out over how some viewers patronised her (and Nella Rose and Josie Gibson) as ‘Mean Girls’.

Call out bad behaviour by celebs, by all means. Just not in such a basic, condescending manner. They’re all women – not children in a playground. Hold them to that standard if needs be.

A disappointing end to Strictly 2023 for Katya Jones and Nigel Harman (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

As if being injured and withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing wasn’t rough enough for Nigel Harman, anonymous sources then crept out of the ballroom floor woodwork to slag him off on his way out.

A tough break for Katya Jones, too. She’s now had three partners in the last four years forced to make an early exit, beyond their control.

Nigel Farage looks narked (Credit: ITVX)

12 celebs having a bad week: Nigel Farage and Nella Rose

Truly a disastrous turn of events for Nigel Farage and Nella Rose (remember her?). They’ve both been reportedly ‘snubbed’ by former cast mate Jamie Lynn Spears on social media. The horror!

Furthermore, a brand and culture expert doesn’t see “big” things happening for Nige after he leaves the jungle. Maybe the stripping thing, now it seems to be almost a pattern, could be an option?

Celebs under fire from some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec

Mark it down in your diary – TV viewers appeared to have reached their Ant and Dec limit after a mere three decades. Could a I’m A Celebrity revamp – as suggested here – ever happen?

No horse in the IAC race (Credit: ITV)

Frankie Dettori

Aside from receiving less time in the I’m A Celeb edited highlights than some of the bugs from the Critter Mixer trial, Frankie Dettori‘s exit was also gazumped by Nigel. The former MEP’s comments as the jockey star departed seemed to encourage “fix” claims from some viewers. But are telly productions, even with interactive polls determining who’s in the cast, ever really really real?

Fred Sirieix: massive junglist mistake? (Credit: YouTube)

12 celebs having a bad week: Fred Sirieix

Who doesn’t love Fred Sirieix, First Dates cupid, travel pal of Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo, and Britain’s favourite Frenchman? Potentially more people than before he flew to Oz, sadly.

Some I’m A Celeb viewers even reckon Ant and Dec aren’t over-keen, either.

A bum deal for Josie Gibson (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson

This Morning and ITV fave Josie Gibson looked somewhat subdued after she was pitted against Nick Pickard in the “bottom two” (even though the “bottom two” isn’t necessarily the “bottom two”) vote announcement, and appeared to go MIA in Thursday’s episode.

Has the jungle crown slipped through her fingers, after seeming nailed on to be Queen before now?

Will Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier progress to the Strictly 2023 final? (Credit: BBC)

12 celebs having a bad week: Bobby Brazier

He’s been adored and very generously scored throughout his memorable Strictly run. But it appears the Bobby Brazier hype train may have run out of steam. Will he go this weekend?

