Nigel Farage won’t win any more supporters thanks to his I’m A Celeb appearance – but expect him to pop up on more TV shows off the back of his time in the jungle, a a brand and culture expert has predicted.

The former MEP, 59, (read his ED! profile here) has proved a controversial inclusion in the camp, rowing with the likes of Nella Rose.

Nigel Farage and Nella Rose rowed more than once (Credit: ITV)

He’s also repeated his GB News party trick of stripping off for the cameras, been described as “a tiny bit whiffy”, and been fingered as a potential reason for reported low ratings.

Nonetheless, believed to be the series’ most expensive signing ever, the former Brexit poster boy has made it to the closing stages thanks to his backers.

But PR supremo Nick Ede doesn’t believe Nigel is converting new fans. And he also reckons the ex-UKIP Parliamentary hopeful ultimately won’t have much of an “impact”.

Nigel hasn’t been able to do too many trials (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb news: Nigel Farage’s lukewarm impact

Asked about whether being part of the I’m A Celeb cast will have much effect on how he’s perceived, Nick indicated expectations were not high.

He also suggested Nigel probably hasn’t changed the minds of anyone who doesn’t agree with him or his approach to politics by showing another side of himself for the cameras.

Has Nigel been a ratings winner or a complete turn off? (Credit: ITV)

Nick exclusively told ED!: “I think like most of the politicians who go on I’m A Celeb the impact isn’t particularly big.

“We find out about their personalities but we don’t agree with their policies.”

Nigel’s impact has been assessed as not ‘particularly big’ (Credit: ITV)

What next for Nigel Farage?

In a further blow, Nick also had a lukewarm response when it comes to further media opportunities once the series has concluded.

I don’t expect him to have gained any new fans.

“I think he may get a few more stints on satirical TV shows. But I don’t expect him to have gained any new fans,” Nick added.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Friday December 8, at 9pm.

