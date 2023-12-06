I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage strips in the Jungle Arms causing viewers to switch off

Nigel Farage entertained the I’m A Celebrity campmates by singing a rendition of I’m Too Sexy during a night at the Jungle Arms lsat night (December 5).

Earlier in the day, Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson won the camp a night at the pub after secretly completing a series of missions.

To celebrate, the controversial former politician took to the microphone as he sang Right Said Fred’s racy song. He even unbuttoned his shirt and began to strip before parading around camp.

But not everyone could stomach Nigel‘s show and fans were quick to react.

Nigel whipped his shirt off while singing I’m Too Sexy (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage told ‘put that shirt back on’

One viewer said on X: “No one needed to hear Nigel sing, let alone take his shirt off.”

Another agreed: “NIGEL PUT THAT SHIRT BACK ON BEFORE I TURN OFF!”

While a third said: “I could have gone my entire life without hearing Nigel sing that thank you very much.”

“Yes hello I can’t come into work today I was forced to witness Nigel Farage strip whilst singing I’m too sexy for my shirt and I need a day to process that trauma,” said another.

In fact, some viewers felt this was all a step too far and called for Nigel to be voted off.

One said: “Nigel Farage better be next, he’s overstayed his welcome big time now.”

Nick and Josie found Nigel’s routine hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Some enjoyed the show

But not everyone was against the karaoke display and some viewers were loving Nigel’s performance. Fellow campmates were all in fits of giggles and many viewers loved it too.

One said: “This is actually the funniest thing I’ve seen for ages. Go Nigel!”

It’s not the first time Nigel has got his kit off on the show, and now some fans actually want to see more of the 59-year-old Brexit fan.

One viewer vented on X: “Please show more of Nigel… we hardly see him.”

