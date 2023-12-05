I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage broke jungle rules by showering naked, Frankie Dettori claims

In I’m A Celebrity news, Nigel Farage could be in a spot of bother with ITV bosses when he gets out of the jungle.

According to former campmate Frankie Dettori, the GB News host could well have broken some rules regarding showering…

Nigel’s showers have been shown to the nation (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Nigel Farage breaks the rules?

Nigel has got viewers – and campmates – talking recently thanks to his very revealing showers. The 59-year-old’s rear end has been on display an uncomfortable amount of times during the series so far, leaving some covering their eyes.

However, it’s now been hinted that Nigel could well be breaking the rules by having showers naked. Frankie Dettori made the hint during an interview with The Mirror following his exit.

“The shower is miles away from the camps so we don’t know what’s going on,” Frankie said when asked about Nigel’s naked showers.

“I am not going to go and spy on Nigel’s butt. But really? We were told to keep our swimmers on,” he then continued. Does this suggest that Nigel has been breaking the rules by not keeping his swimming trunks on during shower time?

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Nigel wasn’t in last night’s show much (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Fans accuse ITV of ‘editing out’ Nigel

Last night’s show saw very little of Nigel – and some fans of the former politican were not happy.

“Apologies to all the ITV viewers who blinked between 9pm-10:20pm this evening. You probably missed Nigel,” the official Nigel Farage account tweeted last night.

“You’d be forgiven if you thought Nigel Farage had already left the Jungle with ITV editing him out, but keep voting for him,” another said.

“ITV are editing Nigel out of this episode,” a third fumed.

In a statement to ED!, a show spokesperson said: “We’re a 60-75 minute Entertainment show. It is always our intention to produce a show that is a fair and accurate representation of life in camp.

Nella and Marvin were in the bottom two (Credit: ITV)

Nella Rose voted off

In other camp news, the second celebrity to be eliminated last night was Nella Rose.

The 26-year-old YouTuber was up against Marvin Humes in the bottom two. However, the JLS star had more votes than Nella, meaning she was sent packing.

“YES. Finally. Can enjoy the last few episodes of the show now she’s gone,” one fan said on Twitter yesterday.

“I am sooo glad that Nella Rose has left @imacelebrity tonight she was sooo rude,” another said.

However, some viewers weren’t happy that Nigel had avoided being in the bottom two…again.

“Who tf is voting for Farage over Marvin Humes…. own up now,” one fan wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, December 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

