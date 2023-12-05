I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage ‘edited out’ of latest episode, fans claim

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers were not happy with the lack of Nigel Farage on our screens during last night’s edition of the show (Monday, December 4).

So much so, that they took to Twitter to accuse ITV of editing the GB News host out.

Nigel didn’t feature much last night (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage ‘edited out’ of I’m A Celebrity last night?

Last night’s show saw the second celebrity eliminated from the competition. However, that wasn’t what got some viewers talking.

The fact that there was not much Nigel on yesterday’s programme seemed to rile some viewers up. They took to Twitter to slam ITV, accusing the broadcaster of editing the controversial former politician out of the show.

“Apologies to all the ITV viewers who blinked between 9pm-10:20pm this evening. You probably missed Nigel,” the official Nigel Farage account tweeted.

“Where’s Nigel?” one viewer asked. “Where’s Nigel today????” another asked. “.@ITV – why pay a contestant £1.5million and never show them? Nigel clearly didn’t fit your “Brexit man is evil” narrative, did he…?” a third wrote.

Fans weren’t happy with the lack of Nigel screentime (Credit: ITV)

More complaints about lack of Nigel

The complaints didn’t stop there though!

“You’d be forgiven if you thought Nigel Farage had already left the Jungle with ITV editing him out, but keep voting for him,” another fan wrote.

“ITV paid Nigel Farage £1.5m to try and deface him on TV but it backfired terribly so they’ve just cut him out altogether instead,” another accused.

“ITV are editing Nigel out of this episode,” another fumed.

In a statement to ED!, a show spokesperson said: “We’re a 60-75 minute Entertainment show. It is always our intention to produce a show that is a fair and accurate representation of life in camp.”

Nella has gone (Credit: ITV)

Nella eliminated

Last night saw Nella Rose become the second celebrity eliminated from the jungle. She follows Frankie Dettori, who was first out.

Nella was up against Marvin Humes in the bottom two. However, the public opted to save Marvin over YouTube star Nella.

“YES. Finally. Can enjoy the last few episodes of the show now she’s gone,” one fan tweeted.

“I am sooo glad that Nella Rose has left @imacelebrity tonight she was sooo rude,” another said.

However, some fans weren’t as happy. “Nah..Nella did not deserve to go before Nigel or Fred,” one fan said.

“Who tf is voting for Farage over Marvin Humes…. own up now,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, December 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

