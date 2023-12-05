I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose didn’t have anyone meet her on the bridge and viewers feel ‘sad’

I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose left fans upset as she exited the jungle camp last night (Monday December 4).

YouTuber Nella (read her ED! profile) became the second contestant to be voted out of the 2023 ITV reality series.

Ant and Dec revealed it would be Nella pitted against Marvin Humes in the elimination bottom two towards the end of last night’s episode.

But despite claims of a “fix” when Frankie Dettori was eliminated from the series on Sunday (December 3) evening – and vows from some Nella detractors they’d complain to Ofcom because she wasn’t evicted from camp – Nella didn’t make it through the second public poll.

Nella Rose crosses the I’m A Celebrity jungle camp bridge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity campmate Nella gets out of there

As Nella made her exit, waved off by other celebrity campmates, fans noticed one detail that had them feeling sorry for the divisive cast member.

That’s because no one was there to greet her as she crossed the bridge to the IAC studio. Departing contestants are usually met by a friend or loved one after they chat with Ant and Dec.

Many social media users admitted seeing Nella not having anyone there for her tugged at their heartstrings.

“Wasn’t a fan of Nella but sad no one was at the bridge waiting for her,” one Twitter user observed.

I’m A Celebrity contestants wave goodbye to Nella Rose (Credit: ITV)

Another echoed that thought: “No one there to greet #Nella at the end of the bridge. I get she’s not everyone’s fan, but I hope she has some good people around her all the same. We all need that in life.”

“Nella had no one waiting for her at the end of the bridge, whether you like her or not that’s really sad #ImACeleb,” wrote a third.

“Not gonna lie, I do feel quite sad that Nella never had anyone waiting for her at the end of the bridge,” agreed a fourth.

And a fifth posted: “The fact that nobody was waiting for Nella at the end of the bridge was really sad. I honestly hope she’ll be okay after this.”

Ant and Dec speak with Nella Rose (Credit: ITV)

‘Must be a horrible feeling’

Others also expressed concern for what Nella was going through.

“No one at the end of the bridge for Nella, that’s a bit harsh #ImACeleb,” tweeted somebody else.

“As if Nella had nobody there to meet her on the bridge, that must be a horrible feeling #ImACeleb,” empathised another.

“I’m super upset to see Nella at the end of the bridge on her own #ImACeleb,” someone else admitted.

But not everyone was as compassionate.

“Nobody came to meet Nella at the bridge #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity,” one person wrote, adding several laughing emojis to their words.

ED! has approached contacts for I’m A Celebrity and Nella Rose for comment.

Happily the Mirror reports that Nella’s friends and family were there to greet her when she arrived at the five-star Marriott Hotel in Surfer’s Paradise on the Gold Coast.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Tuesday December 5, at 9pm.

