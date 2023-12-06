I’m A Celeb news: Ant and Dec ‘hate’ Fred Sirieix, fans claim

In the latest I’m A Celeb news, viewer have speculated that show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly don’t massively like First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Fans previously reckoned Ant ‘stuck up’ for Fred when it came to his exchanges with Josie Gibson.

But as Fred departed the ITV jungle reality series last night (Tuesday December 5), detractors of Fred on social media made out as if Ant and Dec shared their viewpoint.

Fred Sirieix left the jungle camp on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb news: ‘He’s starting to pee them off’

The claims came as the co-hosts and Fred talked over each other during Fred’s exit interview.

Fans suggested Ant and Dec – known for cheekily teasing interview subjects for their entire broadcasting careers – may have been annoyed by Fred’s demeanour.

“Haha Fred is clearly irritating Ant and Dec too! #ImACeleb,” one user chuckled.

I think he’s even starting to pee Ant and Dec off.

Another fan claimed: “Acting like the big I am every episode. I think he’s even starting to pee Ant and Dec off.”

While someone else tweeted: “Even Ant and Dec are sick of Fred omg.”

Fred Sirieix frowns while speaking with Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

Others detected a sense of hostility between the presenting duo and the French TV personality.

“I love Ant and Dec constantly making digs at Fred,” someone posted.

Additionally, another claimed: “Fred really must be awful for Ant and Dec to be making these comments.”

Furthermore, one viewer even went so far in their OTT assessment to try and claim Ant and Dec “hate” Fred.

Some viewers claimed to have detected hostility – but were they way off the mark because they wanted the co-hosts to share their own views? (Credit: ITV)

However, they also claimed to believe the entire line-up of celebrity campmates felt the same level of antipathy, too.

“Even Ant and Dec clearrrrrly hate Fred,” they said. “Everyone in the camp clearly hates him too.”

ED! has approached representatives for I’m A Celebrity, Ant and Dec, and Fred Sirieix for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celeb odds: Danielle Harold next for the chop, bookies predict

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday December 6, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.