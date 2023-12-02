I’m A Celebrity viewers turn on Ant and Dec over ‘childish’ jokes: ‘A lot more cruel’

Having hosted the show for over two decades, Ant and Dec are very much part of the furniture on I’m A Celebrity, but it seems of late, the Geordie duo have been hit by some complaints.

In particular, many viewers took to social media last night (December 1) to bemoan the presenters’ jokes.

Ant and Dec have received some complaints (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb viewers criticise Ant and Dec

“It’s had its day… Same thing every year and Ant and Dec now look stupid trying to be the cheeky chappies at their age.” One person tweeted following last night’s show.

Another person savagely asked: “Can we vote Ant and Dec out? They are the MOST annoying on the programme.”

Can we vote Ant & Dec out?

There were also complaints that the presenters were being unkind towards the celebs with one person saying: “This season especially, even Ant and Dec are coming across as [bleeps] the way they slag everybody off just to ‘attempt’ to get a laugh. I’ve really went off these two this season, so I agree that it’s probably had its day.”

Somebody else likewise said: “This series is the worst ever for snidey remarks, even by Ant and Dec. It’s a lot more cruel, I think.”

Meanwhile, others argued that their humour had become too “woke”.

“This year’s show is dismal as are Ant and Dec with their childish faux political comments,” said one person.

Someone else tweeted: “Watched this show for years. It’s no longer funny, it needs a revamp. These people are not celebrities. Ant and Dec aren’t as funny because of the woke spoilsports, show needs new ideas.”

However many of Ant and Dec’s adoring fans also stepped in to defend the duo.

“Ant and Dec are the backbone of this country.” One person fiercely argued. “They’re hilarious! I’d pay to keep them on!” Another agreed.

