6 celebs having a far worse week than us, including Giovanni Pernice, Fern Britton and Cat Deeley

Spring is here! Sort of. But as dependable and regular as the changing of the seasons is the fact some celebs out there in Famousland will inevitably having a worse week than many of us regular folks.

Here’s six of them who’ve faced some tough times in the last week.

Another jungle adventure appears to be in the offing for Holly… but not in I’m A Celeb (Credit: YouTube)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Holly Willoughby

Among celebritydom’s longest-suffering acts is Hols.

It was recently revealed she’s signed up for a new Netflix show with Bear Grylls set in the jungle – something her Insta followers were not exactly thrilled about.

Additionally, it turns out a concerned pal of hers made it known to OK! that Holly will find it hard to be without her fam during production.

Fingers crossed she gets paid enough to take the edge off that mum guilt. She does suffer for her art, and we’re all very grateful.

Cat’s had a bumpy start on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley

Meanwhile, Holly’s full-time successor on This Morning is finding out it is never too early in the day for viewers to have a pop.

Not only has newbie Cat been slammed as “insufferable” on social media, the fashion police also reckoned her look earlier this week was “cheap”, “absolutely awful”, and ” worse than bin liners”.

Hello and welcome to the show!

Good week, James? (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a worse week than us: James Martin

For a man who prefers to keep his love life private and away from the spotlight, the only way James could have come in for more attention over the past week was if he’d had his personal business spelt out in the sky in fireworks, with footage of the pyrotechnic display shared on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.

Meanwhile, CBB was a bit of a mixed bag for Fern Britton (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton

Fern‘s had a funny old time on Celebrity Big Brother. She was amazed to make it to the final stage, having heard eviction crowds chant her name. But she’s also enjoyed her biggest run on the box in years, even if claims she’s had a relatively low profile for the last 15 years don’t feel completely convincing.

Sure, she hasn’t been on ITV every day. However, it can’t be said it feels like she’s been out of the scene that much, with appearances on Strictly, Watercolour Challenge, her Cornwall show and assured telly treasure status.

Nonetheless, the mild spats with Nikita have had an odd tension to them. And even Louis Walsh has – along with some fans – questioned how authentic Fern has been in the house. Could Fern bag herself a fantastic new telly gig off the back of her showing anyway? At the moment, it doesn’t feel certain either way.

Celebs having a tough week: Ekin-Su

CBB went a bit strange for Ekin-Su, too… and even stranger after she was booted out. Her exit interview was a waste of TV time and made us wonder whether the CBB casting associate should be seeking alternative employment. Then, she ‘didn’t turn up’ for an appearance on Lorraine. Maybe Ekin-Su should just stick to Insta for everyone’s sake.

Giovanni Pernice

From lukewarm reviews for his new travel show to reports concerning his former Strictly partners, it hasn’t been a glorious week for Gio‘s return to the telly. Furthermore, it has been speculated his most recent reported relationship may have ended, too.

Chin up, Gio. We’re sure you won’t be single for too long.

