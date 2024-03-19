Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke’s travel show sparks unexpected backlash

For devoted fans of Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke their new BBC travel show is a treat.

However, it seems the first episode of their latest series which follows them in Spain hasn’t won over all viewers.

The dance duo delighted supporters last year as they made a TV visit to where Gio was born for Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures In Sicily.

However, this time around, the pair have jetted off to a part of Europe for which Anton has fond memories. That’s because the Strictly judge apparently fell in love with Spain as a child, spending his school summer holidays with his mother’s Spanish family in the north of the country.

But it seems some viewers reckon Anton and Giovanni should stick to the dancing rather than fronting a travel series.

Giovanni Pernice and Anton du Beke made a grand entrance! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke travel show

The pals’ latest road trip began in Andalusia – for which they arrived into Seville by hot air balloon!

They took in landmarks such as the Plaza de España, and also raced each other in gondolas.

They learned more about the history behind the hand fan, and also visited one of Spain’s most photographed tourist spots.

After a day cruising on a yacht off the coast of Marbella, Anton and Giovanni made for the Caminito del Rey, once known as the most dangerous trail in the world.

And after a long journey, the pair ended up in Granada – home to the Alhambra, a Unesco world heritage site – and visited the Sacromonte district – the birthplace of flamenco.

Despite the episode being packed with Gio and Anton action, it seems the return to telly didn’t impress everyone watching at home.

Should Anton and Giovanni stick to Strictly? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain reaction

“Oh my God this is dreadful! #AdventuresInSpain,” one social media user exclaimed.

Someone else harrumphed: “#AntonAndGiovanni one of the worst travel shows I’ve ever seen.”

One of the worst travel shows I’ve ever seen.

And someone else concluded: “Good Lord this makes Jane McDonald look good #AntonandGiovanni.”

Others, however, were pleased to have their faves back on their screens.

“It’s only started but I’m already loving it. So glad to see Anton and Giovanni’s friendship back on my TV again #AdventuresInSpain,” posted one.

Another gushed: “Love Anton and Giovanni just bursting into song and dance. This is why I love [it], just such pure joy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Studios (@bbcstudios)

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Inside Anton Du Beke’s cosy home life with his wife and twins

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures In Spain returns to BBC One next Monday, March 25, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.