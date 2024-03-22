Princess Kate has made a heartwarming gesture after she recently missed a royal engagement, a newspaper claims.

According to a columnist for the Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales‘ presence was still felt at a St Patrick’s Day parade, even though she didn’t attend.

Kate took over from her husband Prince William as colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022. But she has attended several parades with him previously when he occupied the honorary role.

Nonetheless, Kate is said to have stumped up so the Irish Guards were able to mark their special occasion with a pint.

Princess Kate chatting with officers in March 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate latest news

It is claimed Kate, who hasn’t made a public appearance since Christmas Day, “ensured her favourite soldiers were well refreshed at her expense”.

The article continued: “To their delight she put £2,000 behind the regimental bar at Aldershot for a party after the traditional parade.”

It went on: “My abacus calculates that with subsidised club prices the thirsty troopers were treated to at least 700 pints of the black stuff. And did she specify that regimental mascot Seamus, the Irish wolfhound, should be treated to a jumbo bone?”

ED! has contacted a representative for Kensington Palace for comment.

Attending the parade with Prince William two years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Princess of Wales and the Irish Guards

In previous years, Kate’s appearance has turned heads when she has met the Irish Guards.

Last year she wore a camouflage uniform as she visited soldiers on Salisbury Plain. She also inspected weapons systems and observed several hands-on training sessions.

Additionally, in 2022, Kate also wowed with her look. She wore a £3,200 green coat for the parade at Mons Barracks.

She also had on a teal belted coat, matched with a hat in a similar shade.

Meanwhile visible on her lapel was a gold shamrock brooch. Kate also wore emerald green earrings and her hair was arranged elegantly into an updo for the event.

It was the first time she and Wills were able to attend the event in two years. Appearances during 2020 and 2021 were not possible due to the pandemic.

The Waleses presented shamrocks to the officers and guards during their visit. It is the custom that those officers distribute it through the other ranks in turn.

The tradition began with Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII, in 1901.

But could a paid-for bar become a popular new yearly event following Kate’s reported recent generosity?

