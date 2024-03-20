Strictly Come Dancing heart-throb Giovanni Pernice has broken up with his girlfriend, it’s been reported.

Giovanni and model Molly Smith only went Instagram official last month and reports suggest they have already called it quits.

The Strictly Come Dancing star and 24-year-old Molly Smith appear to have unfollowed each other on social media, with Molly even deleting a loved-up snap of the pair from her feed.

Giovanni recently shared worries for his future (Credit: BBC )

Strictly star Giovanni ‘splits from girlfriend’

According to MailOnline, the former couple have gone their separate ways.

Molly had recently shared a smitten snap with Gio, with the caption: “Amore Mio,” which Giovanni later reposted to his stories. The model has now removed this post, leading to speculation about the break-up.

A source previously told The Mirror about their blossoming romance: “Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and although it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them.

“He has been keeping things quiet because he didn’t want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other.”

ED! has contacted Gio’s rep for comment.

Amanda Abbington ‘meets with Strictly stars to discuss Giovanni Pernice’

It comes as Giovanni was hit with more drama surrounding his ongoing feud with Amanda Abbington over the weekend.

Previously, reports claimed that Amanda Abbington developed PTSD from her time dancing alongside Giovanni, due to his training techniques. Amanda quit in week five of Strictly’s 2023 series, citing medical reasons.

Since then, rumours have swirled about Amanda and Giovanni’s ‘feud’. Just last week a new report claimed that three of the professional dancer’s Strictly Come Dancing partners have had an “emotional” meeting to discuss their experiences on the BBC show.

Giovanni and ex Molly only went Instagram official three weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice shares worries for his future

Earlier this week, Giovanni gave a vulnerable insight into his approach to work and his worries for the future.

There is the fear that it is all going to finish someday, which is the truth.

The Strictly star described himself as a “workaholic” before revealing fears for his TV career. He said: “There is the fear that it is all going to finish someday, that’s the truth.

“Obviously I support me, I support my family back in Sicily, financially, so obviously I have fear that if I stop, everybody else stops because of me.”

