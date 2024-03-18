Giovanni Pernice’s ‘new romance with girlfriend’ – cosy picture; why he ‘kept it quiet’; 2024 marriage prediction

Giovanni Pernice recently went Insta official with his reported new girlfriend – but what do we know about their alleged romance?

The Strictly Come Dancing pro is back on our screens tonight for a brand new series of his travel show with co-star Anton Du Beke. Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will see the duo explore what the country has to offer.

But away from his career, Giovanni has recently confirmed something new in his personal life. Here’s what we know about Giovanni’s apparent new romance…

Giovanni Pernice is reportedly dating (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Does Giovanni Pernice have a girlfriend?

Towards the end of February, Giovanni appeared to confirm that he has a new girlfriend. He was seen posing in a loved-up picture with blonde beauty, Molly Brown.

She had captioned the post: “My love.”

Italian dancer Giovanni shared the photo to his own Instagram Stories alongside a heart face emoji and a red love heart emoji.

It came after a source alleged they were dating.

It’s reportedly “early days” for Giovanni and Molly (Credit: ITV)

Why Giovanni Pernice has kept ‘new romance’ quiet

According to the Mirror, a source claimed in February that Giovanni wanted to keep his new romance low-key.

The insider said: “Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and although it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them.

“He has been keeping things quiet because he didn’t want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other. But the signs so far seem to be positive and he has let a few of his friends in on the secret. It’s very much a case of watch this space.”

Giovanni and Anton are back on screens tonight for their new travel series (Credit: BBC/BBC Studios)

Is Giovanni Pernice married?

Giovanni isn’t married and hasn’t been married, according to online reports.

However, that hasn’t stopped bookies predicting whether the dancer would ever tie the knot.

BetIdeas.com has placed odds on Giovanni marrying in 2024 at 10/1. Meanwhile, odds stand at 6/1 for Giovanni tying the knot in 2025.

Odds on Giovanni marrying in 2027 or later are at 7/4 while odds on him never marrying stand at 3/1.

Giovanni has previously spoke about having children, telling Anton on the first series of their travel show: “Of course, I want a family one day. You just have to find the right person first. I am just very focused on my career at the moment.”

ED! has contacted reps for Giovanni for comment on his reported romance.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain begins Monday (March 18) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

