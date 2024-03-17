Giovanni Pernice addresses Amanda Abbington’s exit from Strictly as his ‘former partners have tearful meeting’

Giovanni Pernice has broken his silence on Amanda Abbington’s exit from Strictly amid fresh claims about his former partners on the show.

A new report has claimed that three of the professional dancer’s Strictly Come Dancing partners have had an “emotional” meeting to discuss their experiences on the BBC show.

It’s claimed that Amanda, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore met to ‘comfort’ each other and share their “difficult experiences with Giovanni”.

Dancer Giovanni Pernice spoke out recently about his Strictly partner Amanda Abbington (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington Strictly drama

Giovanni addressed Amanda’s Strictly exit during a recent interview. Back in October, Amanda quit Strictly on medical grounds.

At the time, reports claimed that Amanda and Giovanni were feuding behind the scenes. In January, reports alleged that Amanda had developed PTSD and needed therapy after her exit.

She reportedly asked for tapes of her training sessions with Giovanni to “lift the lid” on the behind the scenes of the programme.

Now, Giovanni has spoken about being partnered with Amanda and also addressed being a “perfectionist”.

Amanda Abbington reportedly developed PTSD after her experience on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What has Giovanni Pernice said about Amanda Abbington?

Speaking on the Mirror‘s Invite Only podcast recently, Giovanni said of Amanda: “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way.”

He also said: “I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place. If you’re a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night.

“And if we have good scores at the end, I do look back and say, ‘I’ve done a great job’. But we all care about our partners and we want that for them every single week – to look great on a Saturday. There’s no specific way that you are, or have to be with your celebrity. You make the most of their strengths so the only thing that’s constant is the fact that you have to do a show on Saturday night.”

Laura Whitmore danced with Giovanni on the 2016 series of Strictly (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partners

Giovanni’s comments come amid reports that Laura, Ranvir and Amanda are comforting and supporting each other.

According to The Sun, Laura, Ranvir and Amanda made contact on social media before getting together in person on Thursday (March 14).

They now know they are there to support each other after their tough times with Giovanni.

Giovanni danced with Laura on Strictly in 2016. He was partnered with Good Morning Britain star Ranvir on the 2020 series. A source has claimed: “All three had difficult experiences with Giovanni, who is well known to be intense during training. They met in person to share their experiences.

“Their meeting was emotional but heartwarming. They now know they are there to support each other after their tough times with Giovanni. Tears were shed.”

Ranvir Singh danced with Giovanni on Strictly in 2020 (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

The insider added: “There is every possibility all three could take it further and formally complain to the BBC, but for now they’re comforting each other.”

ED! has contacted reps for BBC, Giovanni, Ranvir, Laura and Amanda for comment. A rep for the BBC had no comment.

