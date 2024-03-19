Giovanni Pernice admits ‘fear’ over TV future following Amanda Abbington Strictly drama

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has shared some doubts over his TV future. The professional dancer admitted his concerns when it comes to his career in a candid chat with co-star Anton Du Beke.

Last night saw the return of Gio and Anton’s travelling antics as they starred in Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain on BBC One. However, things took a turn when Giovanni admitted to being a “workaholic”.

On Tuesday, Giovanni also appeared on ITV’s Lorraine and opened up about his work on Strictly as well as making a gushing comment about former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

Giovanni Pernice’s future on Strictly

First, on Monday night’s episode of his travel show, Giovanni gave a vulnerable insight into his approach to work, in the wake of negative accusations involving his former celebrity dance partner Amanda.

There is the fear that it is all going to finish someday, which is the truth.

The Strictly star described himself as a “workaholic” before revealing fears for his TV career. He said: “There is the fear that it is all going to finish someday, that’s the truth.

“Obviously I support me, I support my family back in Sicily, financially, so obviously I have fear that if I stop, everybody else stops because of me.”

Giovanni opened up about his career future on the BBC show last night (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington ‘feud’

Previously, reports claimed that Amanda Abbington developed PTSD from her time dancing alongside Giovanni because of his training techniques. Strictly fans will remember that she quit in week five during 2023’s series, citing medical reasons.

Since then, rumours have swirled about Amanda and Giovanni’s ‘feud’. Just last week a new report claimed that three of the professional dancer’s Strictly Come Dancing partners have had an “emotional” meeting to discuss their experiences on the BBC show.

Apparently, Amanda, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore met to share their “difficult experiences with Giovanni”.

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain returned last night (Credit: BBC / Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain)

What Giovanni has said about Amanda Abbington

Speaking on Lorraine on Tuesday, Giovanni was asked by host Lorraine Kelly whether he plans to change anything about the way he trains his Strictly partners.

Giovanni said: “As I’ve said in the past, I think with Amanda we could have gone all the way to the final.

“You’re just there to put these people in the perspective to be the best they can be on Saturday night. As I said, Amanda was a great great talent, great dancer.”

Speaking on the Mirror‘s Invite Only podcast recently, Giovanni also said of Amanda: “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way.”

