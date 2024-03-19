This Morning viewers distracted by Cat Deeley’s outfit today

Viewers watching This Morning today (Tuesday March 19) seemed very distracted by what Cat Deeley was wearing.

The new co-host came in for a pasting on social media for her “insufferable” behaviour on the ITV daytime series too, with some fans making it clear there will be little in the way of a honeymoon period for Cat.

But among the scathing comments online about Cat’s This Morning behaviour were also several highly critical posts about her look for the second show of the week.

Some people are never happy unless they’re complaining!

Viewers weren’t particularly enamoured with Cat Deeley’s look (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley outfit on This Morning today

The self-appointed fashion police were out in force on the platform previously known as Twitter

“Jeez Cat’s trousers are horrid #ThisMorning,” one said about the tight leather-style troos on display.

“Worse than bin liners,” someone else replied. And someone else chipped in: “I’m sure it’s just to show her slim legs.”

Meanwhile, another critic concluded: “They are absolutely awful and do not go with the T-shirt. Horrible outfit.”

Yet another person posted: “Sorry Cat but your trousers you’re wearing today don’t do anything for you. Would expect people with no fashion sense to wear them. They look cheap.”

What Cat Deeley wore on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

However, despite the cascade of condemnation, not everyone at home appeared to loathe Cat’s appearance.

One user said they ‘didn’t mind’ her in the trousers. And another joked she looked “slick” in her get up.

And a third fan insisted: “Isn’t @catdeeley just gorgeous! Absolutely loving her sense of style!”

Guess you can’t please everyone!

