Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partners ‘have no intention of backing down’ amid fears pro dancer is ‘untouchable’

In latest Giovanni Pernice news, three of his former Strictly Come Dancing partners are reportedly furious with how the BBC is handling their concerns.

According to MailOnline, Laura Whitmore, Ranvir Singh and Amanda Abbington are “very unhappy” with how the Beeb has responded to their complaints about their alleged training room experience with the dancer.

The tabloid report comes after claims last week that the trio came together for an “emotional” meeting. They are said to have discussed their respective runs on the BBC One dance contest with Gio.

It has been claimed they ‘compared notes’ on Giovanni amid the suggestion the BBC is backing him by promoting his new show Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.

Giovanni Pernice ‘being pushed to centre stage’

A source close to Laura, Ranvir and Amanda is said to have told MailOnline: “They are very unhappy with the way the BBC are handling this.”

The unnamed insider also suggested they felt Gio was ‘being pushed to centre stage to make them go away’.

They have no intention of just backing down and letting this just fade away.

However, they also insisted: “One of the reasons they wanted to meet up was to try and work on a way forward because they have no intention of just backing down and letting this just fade away.”

‘ A feeling that Gio is pretty much untouchable’

Additionally, all three celebs are said to be concerned another contestant could experience what they claim to have gone through.

The source added: “But right now there’s a feeling that Gio is pretty much untouchable – especially given he is so close to Anton who thinks the world of him and can’t believe the stuff he’s been hearing claimed about his mate.”

A representative for Strictly Come Dancing declined to comment on MailOnline’s story. ED! has approached representatives for Giovanni Pernice, Laura Whitmore, Ranvir Singh and Amanda Abbington for comment on the claims.

Amanda quit Strictly in October 2023 on medical grounds. Reports claimed that Amanda and Giovanni were feuding away from the cameras. Then, in January, reports alleged that Amanda had developed PTSD and needed therapy after her exit.

She reportedly asked for footage of their training sessions to “lift the lid” on the behind-the-scenes of the series.

Meanwhile, Ranvir is said to have complained about Giovanni to producers in 2020, during their time on the show.

And Laura is reported to have said she cried daily when she and Giovanni were paired up in 2016.

