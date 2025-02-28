9 celebs having a far worse week than us – from KSI and Bradley Walsh to Stacey Solomon

Lest we forget, celebs have it much worse than the rest of us.

The majority of the Great British public will not go through what famous faces do. We are not burdened with social media endorsements, bum lift strategies or slammed for dunking biccies, as they are. Or, should we say, as Cat Deeley was.

Read on to find out what the heck we’re on about in this round up of the most significant showbiz news of the last seven days…

Katie Price

Thrice-married Katie Price opened up about her relationship with cosmetic procedures again recently, claiming she gets work done gratis “for an Instagram post”.

Katie, who reportedly said she couldn’t recall how many boob jobs she’s had, also reflected she doesn’t “take advantage of” op opps as much as she could.

However, she’s said to be less keen on having any enhancements to her backside. She told fans: “I’ve decided [with] my bum, I’m not going to have filler or implants. I’m going to work my [bleep] off at the gym.”

She added: “It will probably take a year to get my bum to where I want it.”

Where exactly does she want her bum to be? Let’s hope her behind ultimately remains in the same position, at the top of her legs, otherwise we fear she may have gone too far.

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Anton Ferdinand

Going into the Dancing On Ice semis this weekend, Anton Ferdinand established himself as a serious contender for the crown by topping the scoreboard with an impressive 40 points for his Les Misérables-inspired routine with Annette Dytrt.

Sadly, despite former footballer Anton’s perfect performance, it seems the bookies aren’t convinced. Indeed, he’s priced as the “clear outsider” this Sunday, having been trolled in recent weeks as Charlie Brooks and Mollie from The Traitors have skated out of the ITV series competition.

“The comments aren’t fazing him, he’s faced much worse over the years during playing in the Premier League,” a rep previously reflected about Anton, who endured a high-profile racism row during his football career.

What is it about consistently high-scoring Anton that some fans don’t seem to like?

KSI

Meanwhile, the previous night’s entertainment on ITV saw YouTuber KSI make his BGT bow as a judge, standing in for Bruno Tonioli.

He received a mixed reception on social media, however. “How is he famous?” one detractor fumed, giving an insight into what they believe are the qualifications for a TV talent judge.

It also revealed their inability to do a simple search looking up his 25 million followers on YouTube and nearly 13 million on Instagram while they were slagging him down and actually online at the time.

Stacey Solomon

Moving on from the weekend’s telly, Stacey Solomon and her fam were blasted as “entitled” after hubby Joe Swash and her son Zachary turned up on Sort Your Life Out.

“Stop trying to make Joe Swash happen,” one viewer tutted about the former I’m A Celebrity King of the Jungle. Who first appeared on TV 35 years ago. And played Mickey Miller in 368 episodes of EastEnders.

Clearly, Joe Swash has already happened. Him lending his wife a hand at work when she’s a team member down and sifting through other people’s house crap hardly reeks of privilege.

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Cat Deeley

Back to ITV, and Cat Deeley was jokily called a “dirtbag” over her biscuit behaviour during a This Morning segment.

The ‘quip’ came after she dipped a biccie in some cream off camera while a banoffee pie was being prepared.

Who else is held to such exacting dunking standards, and called out for it on the box?

Anyone who’s ever plunged a Rich Tea in their cuppa must resist this slide in baked treats etiquette. Or they could be next.

Bradley Walsh

It appears some viewers of The Chase have had their fill of the ITV game show. Recent episodes have been branded a “complete and utter disaster” by dissatisfied fans.

“Think it’s fair to say that #thechase has died it’s death now and needs to be removed or the design of it needs a revamp,” one user wrote on X, who wasn’t particularly all that fair about an early evening light entertainment show.

As it turns out, the majority of complaints have concerned how poorly contestants have been performing. With the best will in the world, getting rid of the players, no matter how inept, is only going to make host Bradley Walsh‘s job of proving witty repartee all the more difficult.

Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay certainly seems pleased that Olympic swimmer and Strictly star Adam Peaty is daughter Holly Ramsay‘s betrothed. “As a future son-in-law, we couldn’t ask for anyone better,” he shared, avoiding emphasising his compliment with any F words.

As subtle as a bowling ball, Gords also previewed how he’ll toast Holly and husband in his wedding speech. “It’s going to be something short and simple – don’t [bleep] this up!” Ah, there it is. No pressure, Adam.

Jacqueline Jossa

Relatable Jacqueline Jossa took time out of her working actress mum/domestic goddess/influencer schedule to give a clothing retailer what for over alleged unpaid invoices for endorsements.

“I urge you to think twice before shopping there!” she told fans on social media. She also claimed the fashion brand should “pay me what I am owed”.

But does she still like the outfits she promoted to her followers?

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Molly-Mae Hague

In news to rival any other headline out there, Tommy Fury will be the subject of a BBC series later this year. Molly-Mae Hague, avoidant to talking about herself as she is, must be mortified her private life could feature in it.

Luckily for Molly-Mae, she may be spared any possible indignity and unnecessary speculation about her and Tommy’s lives away from how they present themselves on social media.

As one Facebook user reacted: “Bore off, nobody cares.”

