Viewers of The Chase have insisted the ITV show needs a “revamp” following yesterday’s unsuccessful episode.

The game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, welcomed four new players to Monday (February 24) night’s episode. The contestants were playing to win money while going head-to-head with Anne Hegerty, also referred to as The Governess.

All four players last night weren’t successful (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

The game started well, with Olly from Essex, Michelle from Northampton, Carl from Birmingham and Laura from Bristol all raising money during their cash builder rounds.

However, when each of them played against Anne herself, they weren’t very successful, all being beaten by The Chaser.

As a result, all four players were caught, with none of them securing a place in the Final Chase. However, Bradley did give them a lifeline, offering one player the chance to come back for the Final Chase to try and win the team £1,000 each.

However, that also ended in disaster, and everyone was left empty-handed as Anne ensured they were sent home with no money.

Viewers at home, who usually root for the players, were unimpressed by the episode and insisted the show needs a new formula to spice things up.

Anne beat each and every one of the players (Credit: ITV)

‘ITV should be ashamed of themselves,’ fans of The Chase declare

“Think it’s fair to say that #thechase has died it’s death now and needs to be removed or the design of it needs a revamp,” one user wrote on X.

“All four players out! Useless team tonight with zero brain cells whatsoever! Why have the last few episodes of The Chase been complete and utter disaster? ITV should be ashamed of themselves! #TheChase,” another person shared.

“#TheChase The programme is going downhill the last few weeks. Needs a revamp,” a third insisted.

“Yep, this team’s chances never existed to begin with,” a fourth fan said.

“Amazing how the game can turn around with that added pressure, from eight in one minute, to 11 in two,” a fifth person shared.

“Oh dear…. 11 Steps! What a poor performance!” a sixth person wrote.

