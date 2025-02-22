Katie Price reveals she ‘never pays’ for cosmetic surgery after admitting ‘I don’t want to look like an alien’

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model has revealed that she doesn’t pay for her cosmetic procedures.

The 46-year-old mum of five has always been open about her cosmetic and plastic surgery. According to reports, she has spent over £100k to alter her appearance, including veneers and facelifts. However, in a new interview, Katie declared that she “never pays” for any of her procedures.

Katie Price news: former glamour model reveals she doesn’t pay for her surgery (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news

While appearing on the Disruptors podcast with host Rob Moore, Katie explained how she avoids spending so much on getting work done.

“I don’t pay for my surgery. I get it free for an Instagram post,” she declared.

Rob asked Katie whether the deal was sharing who did the operation to promote the surgeon. She responded: “Yeah. I have an open book where I can flick through and have any surgery I want from most clinics.”

“I don’t take advantage of it as much as I could. If I did and really let myself go, I’d look like an alien, and I don’t want to look like an alien,” Katie continued.

Admitting that she’s lost count of how many boob jobs she’s had, Katie settled on “maybe eight”.

The reality star often jets out abroad to Turkey and Belgium for her surgery, claiming she wouldn’t consider having work done in the UK again due to how expensive it is.

Katie doesn’t want to look like an alien (Credit: YouTube)

‘It will probably take a year to get my bum to where I want it’

In other Katie Price news, she aims to work out at the gym to achieve the results she wants.

While speaking on her own The Katie Price Show, she revealed that she had no plans to get another Brazilian Bum Lift, often referred to as BBL.

“I’ve decided my bum, I’m not going to have filler or implants, I’m going to work my [bleep] off at the gym,” she told listeners.

“I’ll do before and after pictures mind you it will probably take a year to get my bum to where I want it.”

Read more: Katie Price predicts ‘I won’t make it to an old lady’ as she insists she is done with surgery

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Please let us know!