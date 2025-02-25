Michaela Strachan ‘firm favourite’ to win Dancing On Ice 2025 as Anton Ferdinand expected to miss final

The end of Dancing On Ice 2025 is quickly approaching, as the semi-finals take place this coming weekend. But who is going to win the show? And who will be next out?

At the beginning of the series, fans were left annoyed at the disappearance of the skate-off. Then, when it was re-introduced later, they were annoyed at who the judges were choosing to save.

Last weekend saw Mollie Pearce’s time on the ice up, and viewers were devastated to see her go, with many believing the wrong person was eliminated.

Who will miss the Dancing On Ice 2025 final?

Speaking exclusively to ED!, bookies at Heart Bingo have shared new odds on who’ll win… and who won’t make it to the finals.

According to the new figures, Anton Ferdinand is the least likely to make it to the final, with only a 12/1 chance of winning the show.

The star has been low in the public’s opinions for a while, with many arguing he should have been out instead of Mollie last week.

Just above him, bookies have Dan Edgar at a 5/1 chance to win the show, whereas Corrie’s Sam Aston sits at 6/4.

This means the standing current favourite to skate away as the winner of the competition this year is Michaela Strachan who stands at evens at the bookies.

What does this mean for the contestants?

Sarah Caskie, Head of Heart Bingo told Entertainment Daily!: “Michaela Strachan has been the standout performer throughout the competition. And at evens, she is now the one to beat heading into the Dancing On Ice semi-finals.”

And while she may be the favourite, this series has proven that in reality anything can happen.

As Sarah notes: “Her consistency and confidence on the ice has made her the firm favourite. But with the pressure mounting, nothing is guaranteed.”

Sarah continued: “Sam Aston is very much still in contention at 6/4, having steadily improved week by week. While Dan Edgar at 5/1 will need a big performance to shake up the market.

“Anton Ferdinand, priced at 12/1 is the clear outsider. But in a show where anything can happen, an upset can never be ruled out.”

ED! readers have their say

In an exclusive poll, ED! readers have also been voting for their Dancing On Ice 2025 winner.

And, in a blow for Michaela, Corrie star Sam has come out on top. Just over 36% of the respondents want Sam to win, with the remaining three hopefuls pretty evenly split at 22% (Anton), 21% (Michaela) and 20% (Dan).

So perhaps our expert is right… an upset really can never be ruled out!

The Dancing On Ice semi-final is on ITV1, Sunday March 2 at 6.30pm.

