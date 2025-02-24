ITV series Dancing On Ice came under fire last night following a performance from the cast of the Moulin Rouge musical.

Last night (February 23), ahead of the latest elimination, hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern announced the cast of the musical would be wowing audiences with a performance.

However, during a medley of songs, comments about the outfits the female members of the cast were wearing raised eyebrows on social media.

The cast of Moulin Rouge performed a medley on Dancing On Ice last night (Credit: ITV)

ITV under fire over risqué Dancing On Ice performance

The women were seen wearing stockings and suspenders, as well as nude body stockings, which some claimed left little to the imagination.

One declared: “Bit much for a family show!” Another added: “Interesting choice to have Moulin Rouge perform in costumes that look topless from a distance on a family show.”

A third was a little more annoyed at what they’d seen: “Why does it have to be so sordid and vulgar? Just filthy!”

Another quipped: “Hmm wonder why my partner wants to go and see Moulin Rouge?!”

The nude outfits the cast wore angered some viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s Moulin Rouge – that’s why it’s so good!’

However, others loved the performance. One commented: “Well that Moulin Rouge performance was fab!” A second also loved it: “Wow! The Moulin Rouge performance was amazing!”

Firing back at the haters, another added: “It’s Moulin Rouge… that’s why it’s so good!”

Who left Dancing On Ice last night?

Elsewhere, Traitors star Mollie Pearce skated her last – after a Mamma Mia!-inspired routine that also featured the daring headbanger move.

She was eliminated a week before the semi-final after a skate-off with TOWIE’s Dan Edgar.

“These are happy tears,” Mollie insisted after exiting the competition alongside her skating partner Colin Grafton.

