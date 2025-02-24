Dancing On Ice judges accused of ‘ruining’ series with ‘biased’ behaviour towards male contestants

The Dancing On Ice judges have come under fire for their “favouritism for the boys”.

The ITV show returned to screens on Sunday (February 23) – hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

The remaining celebs took to the ice once more to show off their best moves – and for one famous face, their time in the competition was over.

However, it was the four judges that left plenty of viewers fuming. So much so, that they have declared the panel has “ruined the series”.

The ITV show was back on screens this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice judges slammed

During Dancing On Ice on Sunday (February 23), celebs including Dan Edgar and Michaela Strachan headed back on the ice for Musicals Week.

TOWIE star Dan managed to bag 37.5 points to Oklahoma, meanwhile, Anton Ferdinand landed the first 40 of the series for his “magical” Les Mis-inspired performance. Sam Aston, meanwhile, got a score of 37 from the judges for his Oliver-inspired routine.

As for the ladies, Michaela Strachan scored 36.5 for her routine to Cabaret, and Mollie Pearce landed an impressive 35.5 for her routine to Mamma Mia!.

However, viewers at home were quick to call out the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse – and accuse them of ‘overscoring the male contestants’.

The show judges have come under fire (Credit: ITV)

‘They always overscore a man’

Fuming, viewers on X slammed the Dancing On Ice judges for being “biased” and “ruining the series”.

“I think this show has had its day, it’s nowhere near as good as it used to be, no outstanding routines way overmarked for what they did not one standout couple in fact it’s boring,” said one person.

Favouritism for the boys I think.

Another viewer declared: “The Dancing On Ice judges ruin the show…. They always overscore a man!”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else chimed in: “Am I watching a different show to the judges? Absolute joke. Dan is not the best skater, Anton should not have received 40 and Sam messed up but still got good scores. Mollie and Michaela have more fluid skating. Favouritism for the boys I think.”

A fourth viewer penned: “Shame on you all @OtiMabuse @AshleyBanjo @torvillanddean for being so biased and ruining the series.”

A fifth person agreed: “Dancing on Ice needs taking off the air. Sadly, this show is nothing short of a joke now. Everything about it just reeks of fakery. Meaningless scores, inconsistent feedback, corrupt judges, fake presenters and lackluster choreography.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

‘Goosebumps!’

Other fans backed the judges though, with one person writing: “I agree with Chris about Mollie – there were a few jolty moments. I loved the headbanger though and Mollie and Colin are a brilliant couple.”

A second person penned: “Definitely Sam’s best skate of the series. I’m happy to agree with the 9.5 scores.”

“Anton gave me goosebumps! Was superb,” said another, agreeing with the 40 score.

Mollie ended up becoming the latest celeb to leave (Credit: ITV)

Who left Dancing On Ice?

At the end of Dancing On Ice, it was revealed that Mollie and Dan were in the dreaded skate-off.

After performing their routine once more, it was down to the judges to decide which celeb they wanted to save.

Unfortunately for Mollie, it was her time to leave the show.

After having her fate sealed, the former Traitors star tearfully explained that she was crying “happy tears”, and that being on the show had been the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers divided following ‘filthy’ Moulin Rouge performance on ITV show