The Dancing On Ice skate-off has been a huge part of the show since it began – but this year saw a twist to the format when it was scrapped completely.

However, now it’s been revealed that it’s making a comeback. But viewers are less than impressed…

Stephen and Holly told fans the skate-off is back next week (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice skate-off to return

For weeks fans have been angry that the show took a different approach this year, with some even questioning what the judges’ purpose actually is given that they no longer decided who gets to stay.

And it seems the producers have listened because the Dancing On Ice skate-off is set to return next week. But it’s too late for fans who believe the first few weeks have been “unfair”.

On last night’s show (February 2), hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern confirmed the show will make a return to its usual format next Sunday (February 9).

Before announcing the results, Holly informed everyone she had an announcement to make.

She said: “Next week things are going to change massively. Because the skate-off is back. And that does change everything.”

Then, speaking at the end of the show, the Deal or No Deal presenter reminded everyone: “Join us next week when the couples will have to do everything they can to avoid a very scary end to the night. Because it’s the return of the skate-off.”

But fans are annoyed that it has taken this long. And many feel that it is unfair to those who went home without being able to prove themselves.

Holly announced the news live on air (Credit: ITV)

Viewers express annoyance at sudden change

Taking to X, one viewers wrote: “What is the point in randomly bringing back the skate-off weeks into the series?”

Another added: “Confused why there was no explanation to why they sacked off the skate-off and are now just randomly bringing it back next week.”

A third annoyed viewer commented: “It’s really not fair that the skate-off is coming back next week. They should of either never brought it back or had it there from the beginning. It’s not fair on previous contestants who have left already.”

“Bringing back the skate-off next week is good but also frustrating. I think they should have chosen to continue with no skate-off each week. That way it’s fair on the couples that left recently.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers declare star as ‘dark horse’ to win

Are you happy the Dancing On Ice skate-off is back next week? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!