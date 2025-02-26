On This Morning today, Cat Deeley jokingly ‘walked off’ set following a brutal comment that was made to her by her co-star.

The ITV show returned to screens on Wednesday (February 26) with Cat and Ben back at the helm. And joining them, was TV chef Donal Skehan.

But things took an awkward moment when Donal Skehan called Cat a “dirtbag” – causing her to jokingly storm off the ITV show set.

Cat’s off-air habit exposed on This Morning today

On This Morning, chef Donal Skehan was on hand to whip up a delicious banoffee pie.

Are you going to tell everyone what you just did?

Cat introduced Donal and said: “Donal, you’re in the kitchen with some lovely biscuits and cream.”

However, Donal then interrupted Cat to expose her off-air habit. He revealed: “Are you going to tell everyone what you just did?

“She picked up a Biscoff and literally dipped it in and took a big bite,” he added.

Cat ‘walks off’ This Morning set

Donal went on to cheekily quip: “You are a dirtbag.”

Shocked, Cat then stormed off the set as a joke and told Ben and Donal: “Bye, bye everybody.”

Walking away from the camera, and as the show went to an ad break, Ben and Donal were seen laughing.

However, after her backstage secret was exposed, Cat did return to present the show. After all, a slice of that banoffee pie was up for grabs!

Cat and Ben on This Morning backlash

It comes after Cat hit back after co-host Ben Shephard responded to online backlash surrounding the show’s cookery segment.

During Monday’s episode (February 25) and after Phil Vickery cooked the pair an omelette, Ben addressed the recent backlash they received over them speaking over their guests.

It’s also something co-stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were also called out for last week.

Ben said: “I was told off yesterday online.” Intrigued, Cat replied: “Why?”

Ben explained: “Someone said: ‘Can we stop talking so much and let the chef’s do their thing?'”

Defiant, Cat then declared: “The answer is no!”

Ben also had to apologise for chef Phil after he appeared to swear live on air.

It all happens during the recipes segment!

