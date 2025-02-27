Jacqueline Jossa seems to be very unhappy with In The Style.

The actress has lashed out on social media, slamming the clothing retailer for still using her imagery to advertise its garments and alleging the company hasn’t paid her.

Although Jacqueline Jossa’s accusations are alleged, the star is angrily pointing fingers. She has also announced that she has parted ways with the fashion giant for good.

Jacqueline Jossa slams In The Style

According to reports, Jacqueline is said to have consulted her lawyers over an unpaid “five-figure sum” amid her collaboration with the online fashion store.

Back in 2020, Jacqueline signed with In The Style in a deal thought to be worth £1 million.

In a fuming post to social media, Jacqueline detailed her frustrations with the brand. She has even claimed it has failed to pay her.

In a series of stories, she penned: “After four glorious years working with In The Style, I never thought my time with the brand would end this way. But in truth, since I or my team can’t get a response from anyone at the company, the decision has been made for me.

I feel it’s my responsibility to let the new girls know that their contract is unlikely to be honoured and they are unlikely to be paid.

“My name and image is still being used all over the website. Helping the brand to sell stock, yet I haven’t been paid for months.

“I see them signing up new faces and continuing to launch new collections and I feel it’s my responsibility to let the new girls know that their contract is unlikely to be honoured and they are unlikely to be paid.”

‘I haven’t been paid for months’

She then claimed: “After I threatened to speak out, last week, the MD requested a call with me during one of the businesses weeks of my career for EE live. And had the disrespect to not show up, leaving me and my team on the call for 20 mins before we logged off. He has since not responded to any emails.”

Jacqueline pointed out that she had never publicly spoken out about a brand but could no longer endure the retailer “disrespecting” her and “all the other girls that have not been paid”.

The actress went on to say: “All I wanted to do was part amicably and be paid what I’m owed. Please feel free to DM me if you are affected by the same mistreatment. In the meantime girls, I urge you to think twice before shopping there!

“As you probably are aware I haven’t posted about them since before Christmas. They are still using my images and selling my collections…no idea where the money is going but it’s all very odd.”

Jacqueline Jossa parts ways with In The Style

The EastEnders legend went on to thank former CEO Adam Frisby, who stepped down from the brand in December 2023. She also thanked his partner Jamie Corbett, who was also involved in the company.

She wrote: “But to end on a slightly better note, thank you Adam and Jamie for starting this journey. When you were involved it was a blast and we have four incredible years.

“@ft15by thank you for the memories and incredible experiences. Sorry this had to happen to your beautiful business. I’m truly gutted for everyone.

“I had such an incredible time working for In The Style when Adam and Jamie were involved. We went on trips together, did incredible things. It really was a dream come true.”

EastEnders actress demands fashion giant pays her what she is ‘owed’

“I also really want to thank the whole team (most of which aren’t there an ymore). You know who you are,” she continued.

Jacqueline then concluded her message by urging the In The Style team to contact her and “pay what she is owed”.

The star signed off: “If anyone from the In The Style team would like to reply to my agents that would be great. Like Ben, Matt, Chris, Phoebe. If anyone has the decency to reply, or better yet pay me what I am owed! Cheers.”

ED! has contacted In The Style’s representatives for comment.

Reports claim that Jacqueline Jossa is now taking legal action against the company.

In The Style fail to pay influencers fees

A source alleged to The Sun earlier this month: “The company has been accused of failing to pay fees to talent for many months. Some threatened legal action and managed to get paid some of what they were owed.

“Others were trying to get money owed to them but now the fear is that if they do go into administration it will become extremely difficult.

“Jacqueline is owed tens of thousands of pounds. Certainly a five figure sum. So she’s consulting lawyers over what steps to take. What’s infuriating is they’re still selling clothes online including from Jacqueline’s collection.”

The company was founded by Adam Frisby in 2013. He left the business in 2023.

