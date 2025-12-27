All the stars who tragically died in 2025 from Ozzy Osbourne and The Vivienne to Ricky Hatton

We’ve cried an ocean of tears this year over the many shock celebrity deaths, with the showbiz world losing beloved soap stars, reality TV legends and bonafide national treasures.

The high-profile and often sudden deaths have hit fans hard. But, although they’ve left us, here, we remember them for the impact they and their work will forever leave on the world.

Celebrity deaths: Dame Patricia Routledge

Dame Patricia Routledge, famed for playing the iconic Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances, died aged 96 on October 3. The actress starred as the snobby, middle-class character in the hit BBC sitcom during the 1990s.

Patricia’s agent said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.”

Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson was best known for being the co-founder of the chart-topping rock band, the Beach Boys.

He died aged 82 on June 11, 2025 of respiratory arrest. He also suffered multiple health issues before his death, including chronic kidney disease and neurodegenerative disorder.

Ozzy Osbourne

Heavy metal icon Ozzy passed away on July 22 aged 76. The Black Sabbath frontman’s sad death came just weeks after his final, farewell gig in Birmingham.

Despite numerous health issues over the years, including being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, it was reported that Ozzy’s passing was unexpected.

His cause of death was announced two weeks after he passed away. His death certificate listed “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest” under the cause of death section. Underneath, it also said: “Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).”

Celebrity deaths: The Vivienne

On January 5, The Vivienne – real name James Lee Williams – died. The Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star was 32 at the time of their death.

After an inquest into their death was adjourned until the summer, the performer’s manager and friend Simon Jones has shared a statement in revealing their cause of death.

He shared that The Vivienne died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest”.

Paul Danan

Hollyoaks star Paul Danan’s death was announced on January 16. He was 46. The actor played Sol Patrick on the soap.

While Paul’s cause of death is unknown, in the past he’d been open about the many health issues he battled. Police also confirmed that his death was not being treated as suspicious. Reports suggested he died after a fall at his home.

Diane Langton

The soap world lost another legend when the death of Diane Langton was shared on January 15. Her agent, Shane Collins, said at the time: “I am sad to say that Diane Langton passed away this morning.”

Diane, who was best known for her roles on Hollyoaks as Nana McQueen and also Only Fools And Horses, was 77 years old. She died from kidney disease.

Celebrity deaths: Linda Nolan

Singer and TV star Linda Nolan sadly passed away on January 15 aged 65. A statement said that she died surrounded by her loved ones after a 20-year cancer battle.

However, sister Maureen revealed that cancer didn’t actually kill Linda. Instead, she contracted double pneumonia over the festive period and her body was too weak to fight it.

She is dearly missed by her fans and her famous family, including sister Coleen.

Robert Redford

Hollywood star Robert Redford died aged 89 on September 1. The actor and director was best known for being the go-to leading man of the late 1960s and 1970s. He appeared in films including Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid and The Sting.

In a statement, Robert’s representative announced that the actor had died “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved”.

Kim Woodburn

Kim Woodburn died aged 83 in June. She found fame on How Clean Is Your House? and went on to become a controversial figure on shows including Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity….

In the months before her death, Kim suffered a period of ill health and took a step away from social media. Her cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

Gene Hackman

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead alongside their dog at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on February 27 after they hadn’t been seen for two weeks. Gene was 95 years old, while his wife Betsy was 64.

The police reportedly labelled their deaths as “suspicious” as their front door was slightly open with no signs of forced entry. The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that early autopsy results displayed no signs of any visible injuries.

His cause of death was eventually revealed as severe heart disease, with advanced Alzheimer’s disease listed as a contributing factor. Betsy, meanwhile, died about a week earlier from hantavirus – a disease transmitted from rodents. Hackman’s advanced Alzheimer’s potentially prevented him from knowing she had passed away.

Celebrity deaths: Ricky Hatton

Boxer Ricky Hatton died on September 14 at the age of 46. Just over a month from his passing, his cause of death was revealed at an inquest in Manchester.

The inquest heard that Ricky was found hanged by his manager at home, Paul Speak, and revealed that Ricky was last seen alive by his family on September 12. The court heard that he “appeared well”, but then failed to attend an event he was expected to attend on the following day.

The coroner said that on the morning of September 14, Speak arrived at the house to take the star to Manchester Airport for a flight. He found the boxer “unresponsive”. The full inquest is set to take place in March 2026.

Diane Keaton

Hollywood actress Diane Keaton died on October 11. Diane, much loved for movies such as Father of the Bride, The Godfather, The First Wives Club and Something’s Gotta Give, was 79.

It was later reported that the legendary actress died in California. her heartbroken family then revealed in a statement revealed she had died of pneumonia.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” they shared.

Celebrity deaths: Ben Duncan

Big Brother star Ben Duncan died in November aged 45. According to reports, he passed away after falling seven floors from the rooftop bar of the Trafalgar St James Hotel in London.

Ben appeared as a contestant in Season 11 on the Channel 4 edition of the show. According to The Sun, he attended St Andrews University with William and Kate Middleton when they first became a couple. Before starring on reality TV, he was allegedly part of their inner circle.

Celebrity deaths: Tony Slattery

Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Tony Slattery suffered a heart attack on Sunday, January 12. He died on Tuesday, January 14, at age 65.

A statement read: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

As well as comedy, Tony also acted, even appearing as bookie Eric on Corrie back in 2005.

Val Kilmer

The death of Val Kilmer was announced in April. Val died on April 1 aged 65, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer, who he shared with ex-wife Joanne Whalley.

She told The New York Times that her beloved father had died from pneumonia in Los Angeles. She said that he was surrounded by his family and friends when he died.

Val was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and had to undergo surgery. He also had a tracheotomy which reduced his ability to speak. Val was later declared cancer-free. However, it was been revealed that Val did have cancer when he died.

Prunella Scales

In October, actress Prunella Scales sadly died aged 93. In a statement shared by Prunella’s family, she died peacefully at her home in London following a long battle with dementia.

The Fawlty Towers actress died less than a year after the death of her husband, actor Timothy West. Timothy was receiving care at St George’s Hospital during his final days. It was announced at the time that he had died “peacefully in his sleep”.

Michael Madsen

Actor Michael Madsen died suddenly in July. He appeared in many blockbuster movies over the years, including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Die Another Day and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

Michael was 67 when he died. His cardiologist has confirmed that he died from heart failure.

Baptiste star Tchéky Karyo

French actor Tchéky Karyo died aged 72 in October from cancer. The star had a career that spanned several decades including a starring role in the film Nikita.

He also played French detective Julien Baptiste in the BBC crime drama The Missing, and its spin-off series Baptiste from 2019 to 2021.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show between 1984 and 1992, died in July. He was 54. The star was swimming off the coast of San Jose, Costa Rica, when he was caught in a current and drowned.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) report stated that OIJ agents “carried out the removal of the body of a male who died as a result of asphyxia by submersion”.

Kelley Mack

Walking Dead actress Kelley Mack died at age 33 in August following her battle with a rare form of brain cancer called glioma.

Outside of The Walking Dead, Kelley appeared in other well-known shows such as 9-1-1 and Chicago Med.

Celebrity deaths: Rivals writer Jilly Cooper

Dame Jilly Cooper died in October at the age of 88. At the time, it was revealed that she passed away after suffering a fall. It was later confirmed that Jilly died in hospital, with her family present, aged 88 at 8.30am on October 5.

Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, reached a conclusion of accidental death and said Rivals auther Dame Jilly died as a result of a traumatic subdural haematoma.

Julian McMahon

The death of Dannii Minogue’s ex-husband, Julian McMahon, was announced in July. He was aged 56. Julian, best known for his roles in Nip/Tuck and the Fantastic Four, was married to Dannii between 1994 and 1995.

The star had been battling cancer, which had not been publicly announced. The cause of death confirmed that the Australian actor had died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer.

George Wendt

Actor George Wendt – who played Norm Peterson in Cheers – died aged 78 in May. The US TV sitcom star starred as the affable barfly character that made him famous across the world for all 275 episodes of the show’s 11-year run from 1982.

A father-of-three to Hilary, Joe and Daniel, George was married to actress Bernadette Birkett from 1978. His family have said he died peacefully in his sleep at his home early in Los Angeles.

Celebrity deaths: Dame Joan Plowright

British actress Dame Joan Plowright died at the age of 95 in January. Her family shared in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall aged 95.

The statement continued by sharing that Joan “enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire”.

