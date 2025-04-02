Batman star Val Kilmer dies aged 65 as his devastated daughter shares cause of death in statement

Top Gun actor Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65, with his cause of death also revealed.

The Hollywood star shot to fame in the 1986 hit film Top Gun, alongside Tom Cruise. He went on to play Batman in 1995’s Batman Forever, and also Jim Morrison in the 1991 biopic The Doors.

Val’s death was announced by his daughter on Wednesday (April 2) – and she also revealed his cause of death.

The actor has sadly died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Val Kilmer death announced

Val died on Tuesday (April 1) aged 65, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer, who he shared with ex-wife Joanne Whalley.

She told The New York Times that her beloved father had died from pneumonia in Los Angeles. She said that he was surrounded by his family and friends when he died.

Val was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and had to undergo surgery. He also had a tracheotomy which reduced his ability to speak. Val was later declared cancer-free.

He shot to fame in the 1980s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Val’s movie career

Val rose to prominence in the 1980s thanks to appearances in comedies such as Top Secret! and Real Genius.

But it was his role as Iceman in the 1986 box office smash Top Gun that propelled him into stardom.

Riding high, in 1988, Val appeared in the fantasy movie Willow – where he met his future wife – co-star, Joanne Whalley. The pair had two children and divorced in 1996.

Val then played Jim Morrison in biopic The Doors, and also Elvis Presley in True Romance.

In 1995, he took on the biggest role of his career, playing Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Batman Forever.

The star’s final acting role was a cameo in the 2022 blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Val Kilmer tributes

Tributes have since poured in following the news of Val’s death.

On X, TV writer and comedian Mike Drucker wrote: “Val Kilmer felt like an actor who, no matter what the material, always understood the assignment.”

Acting legend Jennifer Tilly also recalled an encounter with Val during an audition.

“All of a sudden, a sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors Music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants. We all looked at each other like…” she recalled on X.

“Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance. Well of course it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance. Rip King.”

