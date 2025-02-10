Tom Cruise made an appearance in an ad during the Super Bowl last night and the actor had fans doing a double take – but not for the right reasons.

The 62-year-old Hollywood icon appeared in a dramatic pre-game promo on Sunday night (February 9), hyping up the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, instead of focusing on his narration, viewers were distracted by his dramatically different look…

Viewers questioned why the actor looked so different (Credit: Fox)

Viewers react to Tom Cruise’s Super Bowl appearance

Social media erupted with comments about Tom’s face. Some claimed it looked oddly stretched and artificially youthful.

“Tom Cruise on this #SuperBowlLIX talking about pressure – there is no greater pressure than that of his skin trying to stay stretched on his face,” one fan joked.

Another Twitter user took aim at his long-standing ties to Scientology. “Scientology is not working for Tom Cruise’s face, WTF?”

Several users speculated that the Mission: Impossible star had undergone a round of cosmetic tweaks before filming the high-profile promo. “Am I crazy or did Tom Cruise’s face look a little bit off?” one viewer questioned.

“What’s happened to Tom Cruise‘s face??” another wrote.

Tom Cruise is AI embodied.”

“Tom Cruise looks like he got an entire new face?? Dear lord,” someone else echoed.

“Tom Cruise has had more face work done than a Beverly Hills housewife!” a fourth quipped.

One viewer humorously questioned whether Cruise had borrowed someone else’s face for the occasion.

“Whose face was Tom Cruise wearing? It looked familiar, but I couldn’t make it out,” they tweeted.

Others joked that his appearance was AI-generated, with one user writing: “Tom Cruise is AI embodied.”

“The long winding road here has all led to this.” @TomCruise welcomes us to Super Bowl LIX pic.twitter.com/bPhbS9OgGi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Super Bowl fans said Tom Cruise looked different to the last time they saw him (Credit: Splash News)

Tom Cruise appears in Super Bowl promo

The promo itself, soundtracked by dramatic music, featured Tom striding into a dimly-lit room lined with video screens showcasing historic NFL moments.

Drawing parallels to his Mission: Impossible franchise, he narrated: “Tonight in New Orleans, we encounter a mission that doesn’t come along very often.”

As he described the “long, winding road” to the Super Bowl, clips of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts and other NFL stars flashed across the screen.

“I don’t see fear in their faces,” he declared. “These are the very best in the world, men who have worked and dedicated their entire lives for today.”

Meanwhile, as fans speculated about Cruise’s new look, they won’t have to wait long to see him back in action.

His latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning, also had a Super Bowl ad spot.

The film is set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025.

