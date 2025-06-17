The death of Kim Woodburn has been announced by her “heartbroken” family – she was 83 years old.

Kim found fame on How Clean Is Your House? and went on to become a controversial figure on shows including Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity….

The news of her death was announced earlier today (June 17).

The death of Kim Woodburn was announced earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Kim Woodburn death – full statement

A statement shared the sad news.

It read: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.”

The statement continued: “Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.”

Kim was a controversial figure during her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Credit: Splash News)

Kim’s husband breaks his silence

Just a couple of hours later, Kim’s husband Peter shared an emotional compilation video of his wife from throughout the years.

The clip featured pictures of Kim from childhood to adulthood.

“My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love, xx xx,” he wrote in the caption.

The video was shared to Kim’s official Instagram account.

Tributes pour in

Twitter was awash with sadness in the minutes after Kim’s death was announced.

One fan said: “RIP Kim Woodburn, you legend.” Another added: “If there is a God… He better watch out and his throne and house best be clean because Kim Woodburn is on her way up.”

A third said: “Can’t believe Kim Woodburn has died. So sad!” “I’m literally shaking. Our beautiful Kim Woodburn. Fly high my dorlin, her impact on Twitter and British pop culture especially should be studied. A British legend,” said another.

“BEYOND devastated to hear the news today that TV legend and icon Kim Woodburn has sadly passed away. There will never be anyone like Kim. RIP,” said another fan.

Kim’s husband has been left ‘heartbroken’ by her death (Credit: Splash News)

Kim’s health issues

The How Clean Is Your House? star recently sparked concern after she withdrew from her work commitments due to illness.

Back in March, a statement on Kim’s Instagram read: “We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future due to a health problem. Kim sends her love to you all.”

A month before that, Kim revealed that she had to undergo emergency eye surgery.

Kim’s cause of death hasn’t been announced by her family.

