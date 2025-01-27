Inside the funeral of The Vivienne – celebrity guests, horse-drawn carriage, floral tributes and release of white doves

The funeral of The Vivienne took place today (January 27), weeks after their tragic death.

Drag queen The Vivienne – real name James Lee Williams – died on January 5. The Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star was 32 at the time of their death and police have since ruled out any “suspicious circumstances”.

And on Monday (January 27), The Vivienne was laid to rest during a heartbreaking funeral.

The Vivienne funeral takes place today

The Vivienne’s funeral was held in Denbighshire, North Wales.

Those in attendance included the likes of Ian Watkins from Steps – who wore a red tartan suit – and Strictly star Jayde Adams, who was dressed in a trilby hat and green coat.

Many guests wore green for the service, with men also wearing Vivienne Westwood badges on their suits, due to the drag queen being a fan of the iconic brand.

Who attended The Vivienne funeral?

Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall was also seen arriving with X Factor star Marcus Collins and both wore sunglasses.

The Vivienne’s fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl arrived together, as they paid respect to their friend.

Other guests include Claire Sweeney, who wore a long black dress and black coat, adorned with fur around the collar. Kim Woodburn and Jennifer Ellison arrived at the service as well.

Floral tributes and horse-drawn carriage

Outside the church, a black horse-drawn carriage arrived, as MailOnline reports.

Inside, The Vivienne’s coffin had white floral arrangements. There was also a white dove in a cage outside of the church.

What’s more, tributes inside the hearse read “Vivienne”, “James” and “Son”.

A fourth floral arrangement was made up of purple flowers in the shape of a witch’s hat. This was a nod to The Vivienne’s Wizard Of Oz theatre stint.

Ahead The Vivienne’s coffin being carried into the church, the crown and sceptre that the TV star won on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was also carried in.

