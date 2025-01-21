Inside 2025’s showbiz tragedies – from tragic deaths and devastating wildfires to Pauline Quirke’s dementia

2025 has already been a heartbreaking time in the world of showbiz, including too many celebrity deaths, and we’re not even one month in.

From the death of many much-loved famous faces to devastating illnesses being shared, here ED! profiles 2025’s most heartbreaking showbiz tragedies.

James Lee Williams – aka The Vivienne – died suddenly aged 32 (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

2025 celebrity deaths

The celebrity world has said goodbye to many famous faces in 2025 already – including soap star Paul Danan.

According to MailOnline, the TV star reportedly died after he “slipped and fell” in his home. Paul was believed to be living in the apartment in a bid to get clean from drink and drugs. However, in a statement on Instagram, Paul’s reps claim they’re still waiting to learn what his cause of death was.

On January 5, The Vivienne – real name James Lee Williams – died. The Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star was 32 at the time of their death and police ruled out any “suspicious circumstances”.

Meanwhile, TV legend Diane Langton’s death was also announced last week on January 15. Diane, who was best known for her roles on Hollyoaks as Nana McQueen and Only Fools And Horses, was 77 years old. A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Linda also died this month (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity deaths – Linda Nolan

More recently, Linda Nolan sadly passed away “peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside”. The singer and TV star died aged 65 on January 15.

In a statement, her agent Dermot McNamara said that Linda “was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments”.

Her sisters – Anne, Denise, Maureen and Coleen – were called to her bedside at 3.30am on Tuesday as doctors made the decision to place her in end-of-life care. They kept a vigil by her side in her final hours.

Despite Linda being open about her 20-year cancer battle over the years, sister Maureen revealed that she didn’t die from cancer. She said her younger sister had contracted double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this week, Denise said: “She could have lived another few years. But she got pneumonia, and her immune system was so bad she couldn’t handle it.”

Patsy recalled the ‘traumatising’ LA wildfires (Credit: ITV)

Terrifying wildfires

As well as tragic deaths, devastating wildfires have turned celebrities’ lives upside down.

The wildfires swept through Southern California earlier this month causing drama and destruction and claiming the homes of numerous celebs.

High winds fuelled blazes which scorched tens of thousands of acres and forced more than 70,000 evacuations.

Actor Billy Crystal revealed that his home of 46 years was completely destroyed. And images of devastation included the rubble of Anthony Hopkins’ $6 million home – with only its gate left standing. Paris Hilton even saw hers burn down on live TV.

Meanwhile, Eastenders legend Patsy Palmer, who relocated to Malibu in 2014, shared her heartbreak over the “traumatising” ordeal. The actress wasn’t in the States when it happened, but later revealed that her children had ‘lost their whole world’.

Mark’s wife shared they had to evacuate (Credit: ITV)

Mark Owen’s wildfire ordeal

Take That star Mark Owen was also forced to evacuate. Mark and his family made their move to LA permanently in 2021 after selling their home in Hampshire.

The singer, his wife Emma and their three children, Elwood, Willow and Fox, were amongst those in limbo during the wildfires. The family did their best to protect their beloved pets from the blazes.

“Myself and the two girls are at a hotel with the two smaller dogs and the hamsters,” Emma said at the time.

“Mark is at his music studio with the two bigger dogs and the cats. We have so many animals,” she added, sharing her fears.

Visibly emotional, Emma continued: “We managed to get the horse to safety, although the horse might have to be rescued again because where they were moved to is now under threat.”

Pauline’s dementia diagnosis was announced this week (Credit: Channel 5)

Pauline’s dementia diagnosis

This week, the showbiz world was left heartbroken following the sad news that Pauline Quirke is battling dementia.

The award-winning actress has appeared in numerous popular television shows such as Birds of a Feather, Emmerdale, Broadchurch and The Sculptress. However, she is “stepping back” from her professional life after her diagnosis.

Her husband Steve announced the news with a “heavy heart”, revealing she was diagnosed back in 2021.

Read more: Linda Nolan’s heartbreaking final moments revealed – ‘struggle to breathe’, last time sister saw her ‘conscious’ and refusal to give up

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.