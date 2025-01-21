Denise Nolan’s tribute to sister Linda cut short by GMB technical blunder as Susanna Reid apologises

Denise Nolan had her tribute to sister Linda cut short on GMB after a technical blunder today (January 21).

Singer Linda died on January 15 aged 65 following a 20-year battle with cancer. She passed away “peacefully” after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas.

And, this week, Denise appeared on Good Morning Britain, where she paid tribute to her beloved sister.

Denise appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Denise Nolan pays tribute to Linda on GMB

On Tuesday (January 21) Denise spoke to GMB hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid about Linda.

Her immune system was so bad she couldn’t handle it.

Denise – who cared for Linda – said: “She was incredible. I went in the ambulance with her on Saturday night and she was laughing and joking.

“I said I’ll see you on Tuesday, but that’s when it all went downhill so I never really spoke to her again, which was hard.”

Telling the hosts that it wasn’t cancer that caused Linda’s death but pneumonia, Denise said: “She could have lived another few years. But she got pneumonia, and her immune system was so bad she couldn’t handle it.”

Linda’s death has hit her family hard Credit: ITV)

‘I cried so much yesterday’

Revealing it’s difficult to accept that Linda has gone, Denise said: “The other day I went to the hospital with her, packed her case; a little pink case that she always used. And my sister brought it back yesterday and it set me off, because the case came back but no Linda. It’s surreal, basically.”

She also said: “I just washed her bath towel too for when she comes home and that sets me off just looking at the towel. I’m having a dry day today. I cried so much yesterday I’m having a day off from it.”

The interview was cut short (Credit: ITV)

Linda Nolan’s tribute cut short

However, Denise’s appearance on Good Morning Britain came to an abrupt end due to technical difficulties.

“Denise, it’s been a pleasure talking about her with you and I know it must be very difficult for you,” Richard said.

He added: “But it’s lovely to hear you talking about her in the way that you have.”

Denise then held her earpiece and admitted: “Not hearing anything.”

Susanna then chimed in and announced: “I’m so sorry, we just lost the connection to you there Denise.”

Read more: Linda Nolan’s heartbreaking final moments revealed – ‘struggle to breathe’, last time sister saw her ‘conscious’ and refusal to give up

Share your favourite memories of Linda on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.